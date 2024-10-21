Brawl Stars ‘Do Not Enter’ and ‘Don’t Tap’ pages explained

The spooky season is just around the corner in Brawl Stars, and the developers have added a mysterious chained book with confusing “Do Not Enter” and “Don’t Tap” messages.

If the forbidden book has intrigued you during the Brawl-O-Ween, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Do Not Enter’ and ‘Don’t Tap’ pages in Brawl Stars.

What do the ‘Do Not Enter’ and ‘Don’t Tap’ pages mean in Brawl Stars?

If you log into your Brawl Stars account and reach the home screen, you should spot a cryptic chained book asking you to “Do Not Enter.” But when a big red button tells you not to tap something, your instincts are to tap it.

You know you want to tap it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you open the icon, it should reveal a chained book with the text “Don’t Tap” written underneath it. Like any logical person, you probably tapped it anyway. Tapping it turns the brawl logo red and reveals hands coming out of the book. Along with the hands, you should also find multiple texts trying to scare you from opening the book, like your free rewards are gone, your account is cursed, questioning your intention, but these are all funny messages to persuade you to click even harder and find the hidden Easter eggs.

Mortis is getting a scary skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you tap away without a worry in the world, occasionally, you will come across jumpscares that might seem like random images, but they have significant meaning behind them. You can find six images, three showing a familar-looking red face with big eyes. The eyes point to the Mortis Brawler, who looks to be getting his Supercharge variety of cosmetics. This variety costs 499 gems and is the highest tier of skins you can buy.

Mysterious room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While that hint was clearly related to the upcoming cosmetic, other players jumped on Reddit to discuss what the other jumpscares meant. After stitching the three jump scares, they reveal a part of the room with multiple props and a number showing $599 on the cash register. There are various theories about this room, but the most popular one is that the game is getting another Brawler or another Hypercharge skin for another Brawler. These pictures also have Mortis’ eyes on top of them, so they could be just another teaser for the upcoming Mortis cosmetic.

In the end, this looks like a clever marketing technique. The developer is using the classic reverse psychology technique to promote and generate hype around the upcoming Halloween-themed cosmetics coming to the shop.

All Brawl-O-Ween rewards and how to get them

The Brawl-O-Ween is currently underway in Brawl Stars. You can get takedowns by taking down enemy Brawlers in the matches to earn multiple free community rewards such as:

Total Takedowns Rewards Five billion Takedowns Double XP 10 billion Takedowns Hypercharge Starr Drop 15 billion Takedowns Double daily Starr Drops 20 billion Takedowns 10 Dead Boxes for everyone

Inside a Dead Box, you can find all the non-exclusive Brawl-O-Ween cosmetics, Brawl-O-Ween-themed pins, profile icons, sprays, coins, star powers, gadgets, brawlers, bling, gems, and hypercharges except for power points.

If the community completes the 20 billion takedowns goa, everyone will receive 10 Dead Boxes on 31 Oct. 2024 for all the players in the match to celebrate the spooky occasion.

