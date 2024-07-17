How to get free Gems in Brawl Stars

Gems are the primary currency in Brawl Stars, crucial for unlocking rare fighters and gaining access to Boss Battles. However, obtaining them can be challenging since they’re predominantly acquired through real-money transactions.

Recommended Videos

This guide will explore various methods to obtain Gems in Brawl Stars without breaking the bank.

Best ways to get free Gems in Brawl Stars

Progress through the Battle Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it may seem that gems can only be acquired by in-game transactions, there are three ways through which you can score a hefty amount of gems in Brawl Stars:

Complete the battle pass

Participate in Special Events

Claim them through the Supercell Quests Page

Like many PvP mobile games, progression in Brawl Stars centers around the battle pass. By participating in multiplayer battles and utilizing Daily XP boosters, you can earn XP to advance through the battle pass ranks. Each of the 10 ranks offers Gems, with the potential to accumulate over 100 Gems.

Another effective method to earn free Gems is by participating in Special Events and earning XP through them. While this approach demands patience, it presents a valuable opportunity to accumulate bonuses. Check in to Brawl Stars daily to stay updated on ongoing special events, or follow their social media channels to stay informed about upcoming events.

Keep an eye on these events. Image via Supercell

For players preferring not to grind for rewards, visiting the Brawl Stars Quest page on the Supercell website allows you to log in and redeem rewards for completed quests, some of which include Gems. You don’t have to worry if you haven’t finished any quests yet. You can track your progress on the Quests page to see which quests reward items, including Gems. Completing quests within the designated time frames also rewards additional items.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy