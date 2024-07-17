Image Credit: Bethesda
Brawl Stars title image.
Image via Supercell
Brawl Stars

How to get free Gems in Brawl Stars

There's a lot more where that came from.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 03:48 am

Gems are the primary currency in Brawl Stars, crucial for unlocking rare fighters and gaining access to Boss Battles. However, obtaining them can be challenging since they’re predominantly acquired through real-money transactions.

This guide will explore various methods to obtain Gems in Brawl Stars without breaking the bank.

Best ways to get free Gems in Brawl Stars

Brawl Stars battle pass.
Progress through the Battle Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it may seem that gems can only be acquired by in-game transactions, there are three ways through which you can score a hefty amount of gems in Brawl Stars:

  • Complete the battle pass
  • Participate in Special Events
  • Claim them through the Supercell Quests Page

Like many PvP mobile games, progression in Brawl Stars centers around the battle pass. By participating in multiplayer battles and utilizing Daily XP boosters, you can earn XP to advance through the battle pass ranks. Each of the 10 ranks offers Gems, with the potential to accumulate over 100 Gems.

Another effective method to earn free Gems is by participating in Special Events and earning XP through them. While this approach demands patience, it presents a valuable opportunity to accumulate bonuses. Check in to Brawl Stars daily to stay updated on ongoing special events, or follow their social media channels to stay informed about upcoming events.

Brawl Stars special events.
Keep an eye on these events. Image via Supercell

For players preferring not to grind for rewards, visiting the Brawl Stars Quest page on the Supercell website allows you to log in and redeem rewards for completed quests, some of which include Gems. You don’t have to worry if you haven’t finished any quests yet. You can track your progress on the Quests page to see which quests reward items, including Gems. Completing quests within the designated time frames also rewards additional items.

