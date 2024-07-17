Brawl Stars in China is a different version than in any other region. Chinese Brawl Stars has exclusive skins, exclusive characters, and even different game modes. If you want to experience it and don’t feel like taking a trip to China, read on.

Here’s how to get Chinese Brawl Stars.

Before you get Chinese Brawl Stars

You need this to log into the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you get Chinese Brawl Stars, you need the following things:

A phone (either Android or IOS). We highly recommend using an Android because the IOS version has lot of issues when running and installing.

WeChat application

Once you have both, we can proceed.

Chinese Brawl Stars: How to get the APK/OBB file

Download the game from this website. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you can imagine, you can’t download Chinese Brawl Stars from the Play Store or the App Store. Instead, use a website to download an external installation file. Follow these steps to download and install Chinese Brawl Stars:

Open your WeChat application and create an account (pick your country and register your actual phone number). Once you log into the WeChat login screen, close the app and proceed to the next step. Visit the following website from the device you want to play Chinese BrawlStars on: https://bs.qq.com/act/a20220711s12/index.html Select the option in the image to go to the download page. Pick the version you want to download (either Android or iOS). The download will start automatically (if it doesn’t, you need to enable the “Install Unknown Apps” option in your Settings option in the Security category). When the download finishes, install the app via the APK/OBB file you downloaded. Run Chinese Brawl Stars from your phone or emulator. When the game loads, you will be hit with a login screen in Chinese. Agree to the terms and conditions by checking the tick below and select on the right icon (the two chat bubbles, which is the WeChat login). Use your WeChat login information to sign into the game. Enjoy playing Chinese Brawl Stars.

When the game gets updated, revisit the website and download the new version manually. The game won’t keep itself updated, so keep this in mind.

Difference between Brawl Stars and Chinese Brawl Stars

Chinese Brawl Stars has a bunch of new characters, new game modes, and exclusive skins that you can’t get in regular Brawl Stars. Perhaps all of these will get added to the international version at some point, but right now, the international version is lagging behind the Chinese version.

