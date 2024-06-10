How to change pins in Brawl Stars

Whether you want to earn rewards for a Brawl Stars event like Thumbs Up for Brawl or just want to tease your opponents, changing pins is important. Here’s how you can customize them for each Brawler you’ve unlocked.

How to equip and use different pins in Brawl Stars

You can use five pins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the Brawl Stars main screen, tap the Brawlers icon on the left sidebar. Tap the Brawler you want to equip with pins. In this example, I chose Barley. Tap the balloon icon with the three dots on the bottom left, just above the yellow Select button. Tap the pin you want to replace to open the pins menu. Select a pin from the list to swap it in.

Once you have your pin equipped and join a match, you can use it by tapping the same bubble with three dots on the right side of your screen. Then, just tap the pin you want to use. It will appear above your character’s head and be visible to all nearby players. You must wait a few seconds between pin uses.

When you swap pins, you will see there are two categories. Character pins are exclusive to that character and show their face with different reactions like smiling, crying, or being angry. Most of them are locked by default, and you need to spend game currency to equip them. Player pins, on the other hand, work for all characters and include emoji-like faces and reactions such as thumbs up or thumbs down. They are all free.

You can get extra pins in Brawl Stars by purchasing them from the shop directly or unlocking them in the Brawl Pass.

