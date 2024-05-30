Squad Masters characters.
Squad Busters codes (May 2024)

Squad Busters is a popular free-to-play battle royale-like from the minds at Supercell that’s getting more popular by the day, even if it can be a bit of a grind.

Codes would be a good way to rectify that by giving players an abundance of items to play multiple games without having to sink in too much cash to get some of the more pay-to-win items on offer—if they existed.

All Squad Busters codes list

Nine Squad Busters characters highlighted in the game's interface.
A good roster of characters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are currently no redemption codes in Squad Busters, with Supercell deciding to have Creator Codes instead. At least for now.

These are just some of the creator codes on offer:

  • Dani
  • AshBS
  • artube
  • aurum
  • heybrother
  • klaus
  • pan
  • spanser
  • WithZack

By inputting a creator code from your favorite creators, whenever you make a purchase in the store, you directly help that creator, and they earn money and other rewards for themselves as part of the system.

Squad Busters, however, does not have the usual redemption code format that allows you to input a code for items. But that’s not to say it won’t appear in the future.

How to redeem creator codes in Squad Busters

To redeem a creator code in Squad Busters, simply follow these steps:

  1. Click on the Store in the main menu.
  2. Scroll to the right of the store until you come across the creator code option.
  3. Input the creator code and hit enter. You’ll be linked to that creator for all future purchases.
