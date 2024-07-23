How to run for president in Bitlife

Life unfolds in unexpected ways, and Bitlife presents you with various choices that shape your destiny. But what if you aspire to make a lasting impact on this digital society? If you’ve been looking to play a bigger role in Bitlife, then there’s one ultimate goal: running for president.

However, just like in the real world, the path to the presidency in Bitlife isn’t a simple sprint to the finish line. You can’t just wake up one day and declare yourself a candidate for the highest office in the land. Instead, you’ll need to embark on a carefully planned political career, starting from the ground up and gradually climbing the ranks of power.

How do you become the president in Bitlife?

The first step’s is the hardest because it involves your wallet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To run for president in Bitlife, you need to:

Start with a character born in the United States Focus on developing both intelligence and appearance from an early age Join extracurricular activities like student council to build leadership skills Attend university and major in a relevant field, such as political science, law, or economics Begin your political career with local positions like school board director Progress to higher offices such as mayor or state governor Maintain a positive public image and high approval ratings in each role Engage in public speaking and community outreach to boost your profile Wait until you’re at least 35 years old before running for president Invest heavily in your presidential campaign Carefully navigate campaign events and debates, making strategic choices If unsuccessful, continue building your reputation and try again in the next election cycle

Tip: Before you can pursue a political career in Bitlife, you’ll need to purchase either the Politician Job Pack or the Boss Mode bundle. Without these, the political career path won’t be available.

What is the best way to become president in Bitlife?

The friends you make along the way can come in clutch during your run to the top. Image via Candywriter

The best way to become a president in Bitlife is by strategizing your way to the top. You may even need a bit of luck, but many experienced Bitlife players shared their experiences to reduce that chance factor to the lowest.

While you don’t need to be a billionaire, having a hefty 80-200 million campaign fund can significantly boost your chances. But money isn’t everything—your health matters, too. Keep your character in tip-top shape, including your looks, as certain medical conditions can throw a wrench in your campaign plans. Time management is crucial once you’re in the office. Try to balance your efforts across all your responsibilities equally. As you climb the political ladder, aim for two terms each as mayor and governor before setting your sights on the big prize, most likely in your mid-50s.

Don’t underestimate the power of social media in the digital age. You don’t have to be famous right out the gate, but cultivate a strong online presence and get verified on all platforms. And while you’re at it, cultivate a network of 30-40 friends—it’s not just about who you know, but how well you maintain those relationships. When it comes to campaign strategy, some players suggest different approaches based on your ethical stance. Treat everyone with respect if you’re going for a “good” character and build good karma. If you’re playing a more cutthroat politician, well, all’s fair in love and politics, right?

