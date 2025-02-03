EA is enlisting players to help shape the next Battlefield game, and you could be playing it soon

The large-scale warfare of Battlefield is returning to PC and console soon with a new entry in the series, but not before the game’s developers get some help from you, the player.

Battlefield Labs is a new feature starting off today where players can sign up to help test out the new game and shape its development, sort of like an early access title that you may find on Steam or Xbox Series X|S.

It’s time. Image via Dice/EA

The sign-up period opened today, and the initial tests for Labs will take place “in the coming weeks” with an invited group of players from North America and Europe, with more locations and servers to come in the future.

“I’ve been playing Battlefield long before I joined the team,” says Vince Zampella, head of Respawn Entertainment and group GM for EA Studios Organization. “This game has so much potential. To find that potential, with us being pre-alpha, now is the time to test the experiences our teams have been building for our upcoming launch. Battlefield Labs empowers our teams to do that.”

The most recent title in the long-running franchise, Battlefield 2042, launched in November 2021 and has ended up with “mixed” reviews on Steam and a heavily discounted pricetag after a number of seasonal expansions were launched. A short teaser of pre-alpha footage of the new game can be seen at the end of a new video released today.

EA promised to continue publishing updates for the Battlefield community while the game is being tested, helping include even the people who aren’t picked to participate in Battlefield Labs. And those updates should be important for players, as the testing feedback will be taken into account as development decisions are made on the next game.

EA went on further to say that Labs will play “a significant role in the development that Battlefield Studios is doing for the series,” so those who are looking to help out the game’s direction or just try it out early can try to enlist and be a part of something potentially big.

To sign up for a chance to try out the next game, visit the Battlefield Labs website and sign in with your EA account to try your hand.

