This jaw-dropping Baldur’s Gate 3 glitch is pure ‘nightmare material’

Despite being arguably the main contender for Game of the Year, Baldur’s Gate 3 still has a few glitches here and there. One that occurred to a player lately is potentially the scariest one we’ve seen so far.

A player named SBStratus posted a (literally) jaw-dropping bug they stumbled upon in Baldur’s Gate 3 on Reddit on Nov. 18. The glitch makes the characters strangely widen their mouths while talking, which looks as if they were transforming into some kind of demon.

Many other players in the comments agreed with our sentiment. “Nightmare material,” one of them simply stated. “What the fuck did you do??” “Min [Minthara] looks like she’s unhinged her jaw and is about to devour me,” others wrote.

On the other hand, while these glitches do look scary enough to be featured in a horror movie, one player pointed out how they look perfect to signal an upcoming Ceremorphosis of the character. In Baldur’s Gate universe, it’s a process of transforming into a person into an Illithid.

With most of the companions and the Tav themselves having a tadpole in their brains, maybe it’s a forgotten and almost-scrapped animation of Ceremorphosis? If so, then hats off, Larian Studios—it’s truly a haunting one.

In the end, however, it’s likely just a glitch, and a rare one on top of that, since it’s the first time I’ve seen it. That doesn’t mean there aren’t elements of the game that didn’t make the final cut, though. Lately, BG3 data miner revealed an alternative ending to the game, which is definitely not safe to view at work.