This jaw-dropping Baldur’s Gate 3 glitch is pure ‘nightmare material’

View at your own risk.

Shadowheart staring at players in the Underdark in BG3
Image via Larian Studios

Despite being arguably the main contender for Game of the Year, Baldur’s Gate 3 still has a few glitches here and there. One that occurred to a player lately is potentially the scariest one we’ve seen so far.

A player named SBStratus posted a (literally) jaw-dropping bug they stumbled upon in Baldur’s Gate 3 on Reddit on Nov. 18. The glitch makes the characters strangely widen their mouths while talking, which looks as if they were transforming into some kind of demon.

I have an inkling that I may have broken something
byu/SBStratus inBaldursGate3

Many other players in the comments agreed with our sentiment. “Nightmare material,” one of them simply stated. “What the fuck did you do??” “Min [Minthara] looks like she’s unhinged her jaw and is about to devour me,” others wrote.

On the other hand, while these glitches do look scary enough to be featured in a horror movie, one player pointed out how they look perfect to signal an upcoming Ceremorphosis of the character. In Baldur’s Gate universe, it’s a process of transforming into a person into an Illithid.

With most of the companions and the Tav themselves having a tadpole in their brains, maybe it’s a forgotten and almost-scrapped animation of Ceremorphosis? If so, then hats off, Larian Studios—it’s truly a haunting one.

Related

Baldur’s Gate 3 is getting a physical Deluxe Edition, and the Xbox version fits on 3 discs
Baldur’s Gate 3 players are missing a key part of the game, and it’s all Larian’s fault

In the end, however, it’s likely just a glitch, and a rare one on top of that, since it’s the first time I’ve seen it. That doesn’t mean there aren’t elements of the game that didn’t make the final cut, though. Lately, BG3 data miner revealed an alternative ending to the game, which is definitely not safe to view at work.

Author

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.

Latest Articles