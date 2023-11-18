Baldur’s Gate 3 fan discovers extreme NSFW ending cut from the game

Even months after Baldur’s Gate 3’s release, data miners are still pulling unused voice lines, dialogue trees, and entire cutscenes out of the finished game—including one alternate ending for the Dark Urge background that’s far grimmer than any other outcome in the final cut.

A BG3 data miner shared this ending’s dialogue on X (formerly Twitter) on Nov. 17 which paints an incomplete but still fairly nauseating picture. If the raw dialogue-node format is a bit hard to parse, I’ve reconstructed an excerpt below in the order the lines would appear in the game.

The following not only contains spoilers for BG3 but is also not for the faint of heart or weak of stomach. You’ve been warned.

Narrator: Your memory of last night’s act is absent. In the moment of mounting, your mind emptied itself, and you could think only of Bhaal. The gnoll’s rump seemed to become his Temple’s graven altar where you once led worship

Gnoll: Quit stirring. Want sleep. Done with mate.

Narrator: Bhaal demands the birth of a horde. On your back, in your septic nest, were you to encounter fifty a night, it would still not be enough.

Player: Think me not a slave to mere nature; the children will be most beautiful.

Gnoll: Rrrrrh. Go. Or face claws.

Narrator: So you wander out alone to the rancid wastes, looking for the next creature who will accept your diseased embrace. What delights will you plumb next? Displacer beasts? Worgs? Carrion-crawlers? Thus you shall spend the rest of your days rutting, the lash of Father’s disappointment the only thought in your rat’s mind.

Yikes. Image via Larian Studios

Any game that spent three years in an early access state is going to have boatloads of cut content, and BG3 is certainly no exception. As you play through the title as a Dark Urge, you’ll occasionally be stricken with the eponymous Urge, usually trying to prod you into doing something horrible like murdering your romance partner.

Eventually, the Urge is revealed to be the voice of your father, none other than the god of murder and violence Bhaal, but choosing to resist the Urge and deny your birthright—or worse, disappoint your father—had far graver consequences at one point in development.

In this cut ending, Bhaal punishes the player character for their insolence by forcing them to create more Bhaalspawn that may succeed where they failed. Not just with your chosen romance option, either, but with creatures all around Faerun which is exactly as gross as it sounds.

Masters also shared developer notes attached to the script, which add a little more visual and environmental context to this scene—waking up in a sewer next to a gnoll seems to be a bit of a step down from romancing suave vampires or hunky druids. As it happens, these lines were already fully voiced and implemented, pointing to this cut happening rather late in the development cycle, likely for self-evident reasons. You can even listen to them if you’re feeling brave.

Fan reaction seems to be a little more mixed than it should be. Granted, there is immense potential for some of BG3’s cut content to be officially reincorporated into the game in one of the Definitive Edition reworks Larian seems to like putting out, but maybe it’s for the best if this one stays on the cutting room floor for good.