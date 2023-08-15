This is what Baldur’s Gate 3 would look like if it was a Dragon Age game

Ever want to play Baldur’s Gate 3 from a more standard, console-game-like view? Well, some genius fans are already working on just that, with a new mod allowing players to see more of the beautifully designed areas across the Forgotten Realms.

The normal way to play Baldur’s Gate 3 is through one of two perspectives; either from an isometric view from a distance or from a top-down strategy game style. That was, until mods are allowing fans to play the game from a much closer third-person perspective, hearkening back to other games like Dragon Age or Dark Souls.

Even though it is a small change, the modified shift (shared on Aug. 13) really does make it feel like a completely new game at times.

Like with most fan-made mods, there are some bugs and glitches to shifting the camera in a way that the base game doesn’t intend for. For example, one played talked about walking up an incline, something that is super easy to look around in with the game’s normal perspective, that instead leads to looking at mostly the beauty of the floor in front of them.

However, on the other side, for players that use controllers to play games on PC, this third-person perspective provides much more use than the standard keyboard and mouse angled view. Plus, with how creative the game is, this just allows for more customization, though needing a little more work from the player.

That’s why it feels like the mod adds a little Dragon Age or Dark Souls into it, because those titles are made for both PCs and consoles and needed to find ways to bridge the gap between the two so neither has a viewing angle that is annoying to them.

While BG will soon be on consoles, most notably the PS5, the design came from its PC origins, from previous titles in the Dungeons & Dragons franchise, and its massive PC fanbase.

While it didn’t come in as part of the release package, adding this element allows players to experience the game their way, especially if keyboard and mouse just doesn’t suit them. That same video above isn’t just showing off the mod either; it is also showing off controller gameplay, which is a key factor. In fact, one of the top-voted comments echoed this sentiment, stating “This is the Dragon Age game I was looking for.”

It might not truly be a Dragon Age franchise game, but fans can make it come quite close with a different game that already has grown so popular.

