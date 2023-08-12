PlayStation 5 players will have the best version of Baldur’s Gate 3 from day one

The PS5 version will launch with all the best fixes and additions so far.

The PlayStation 5 version of Larian Studios’ critically acclaimed RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 is steadily approaching, and new details have been revealed about several features included in the upcoming console release.

The game has received multiple updates and fixes since its launch. However, some fans have voiced their concerns about whether these improvements will also be applied to the upcoming PlayStation 5 version. Larian Studios’ director of publishing, Michael Douse, tweeted on Thursday that “all of the improvements and fixes to the game will be reflected in the PlayStation 5 version and beyond.”

This means the upcoming console version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will have all current improvements and fixes. ”And beyond” likely means that these improvements will be added to the Xbox Series X/S version whenever that launches as well.

A notable improvement includes the newly re-enabled Larian Cloud saved games, which is necessary for the game’s cross-platform save feature in preparation for the PS5 launch. Other significant improvements include a fix solving an issue where game save files would be too large and would make syncing saves and loading take a long time, an issue fixing male gnomes “missing their undies,” fixes for dialogue, UI glitches, and more.

A third hotfix also launched yesterday. It allows Scratch the dog companion to find digging spots on his own, adds “new camera shots in a romance dialogue with Halsin,” fixes more crashing issues, and more.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will release on Sep. 6 for PlayStation 5, but Digital Deluxe owners get 72-hour early access to the game’s opening act.

