‘The bear is very hot’: Post Malone is as down-bad for Baldur’s Gate 3 as the rest of us

Post Malone has been thirsting for a hot bear, and we don't blame him.

While streaming the Nov. 14 Apex Legends Three Strikes LTM on Twitch, Post Malone revealed that not only has he been playing Baldur’s Gate 3, but he has also—like many—been thirsting for the “hot” bear.

With eight nominations at the 2023 Game Awards and a peak of 875,343 concurrent players, we know everyone is hooked on BG3. However, less known is that Post Malone is as down-bad for the game as the rest of us. Between games of the current Apex Legends limited-time-mode Three Strikes while streaming on Twitch, the multi-award-winning artist heavily praised the game’s narrative and storytelling.

Most BG3 players will testify to this, especially after the game’s scoop at the Golden Joystick Awards where it was rewarded for Best Storytelling. Nevertheless, Post Malone did voice an unusual complaint that the game “doesn’t have any tortoises, only turtles.”

Although this comment was in reference to his teammate Apex Legends pro iiTzTimmy’s apparent love for the tortoise, it’s perhaps an animal for game developers Larian Studios to include in future iterations of the classic RPG.

Post Malone’s most surprising confession, however, is that he identifies with the masses of players who thirst over the NPC shapeshifting character Halsin, specifically in his bear form.

Perhaps it’s a combination of the bear’s hulking form yet seemingly empathetic eyes. Alternatively, it may be the humorous addition of a shocked innocent squirrel who witnesses the affair. Regardless, the Baldur’s Gate community is hooked on a passionate furry affair.

Romancing the Halsin Bear has even become some form of achievement—and the process of romancing can very much be a part of the game. As of Nov. 13, The Gamer and IGN have even formalized the so-called “bear sex” frenzy, reporting on new speedrun records. Players are attempting to have sex with the bear as early in the game as possible. The current record stands at under one hour.

As a man clearly on top of the latest gaming trends, Post Malone very confidently declared to over 20,000 viewers that “The bear is very hot,” bringing into question whether he has also completed the bear sex scene.

To counterbalance the steamy “hot” bear romance, iiTzTimmy’s comparison of BG3 to the popular card game Exploding Kittens led to Post Malone’s first introduction to the uniquely fun family game.

Perhaps Exploding Kittens will be Post Malone’s next game to master after he (and the rest of us) finally recover from BG3’s vice grip.