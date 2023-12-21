Latest Baldur’s Gate 3 patch fixes a terrifying character issue

A new Hotfix is rolling out into Baldur’s Gate 3 fixing a frankly terrifying visual issue that has occurred in cutscenes, stripping characters of their human features.

The Game of the Year winner is regularly treated to updates and patches to fix bugs or provide quality-of-life improvements, and Hotfix #15, which dropped on Steam alongside patch notes today, is sure to be welcomed with open arms.

A welcome fix. Image via Larian Studios.

In Larian Studios’ own words, the “Pinocchio issue” saw facial features like noses and cheeks stretched in cinematics, which may seem harmless in itself, but it’s the second part that could have had you waking up in cold sweats throughout the night.

When this issue occurred, it wasn’t just a case of giving the character a classic Disney look as “they also happen to lose their eyeballs, turning the sockets into pits of flesh”—a sentence I never thought I would ever have to read or acknowledge.

The nose part is quite hilarious, as shown in this Reddit video, but I could do without seeing inside the skulls of characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. I’ve seen enough of their bodies with all the romance scenes going on.

The latest hotfix isn’t just to erase the existence of these sleep paralysis demons, however, as there’s also a welcome update for companions when they follow you, as they’ll now jump as required—saving you from moving them one by one, then cursing as someone else decides they want to jump back.

With that particular quality-of-life update and the haunting stretched faces of characters now gone, it’s the perfect time to jump back into Baldur’s Gate 3 to continue your adventure or start a new one—and there’s plenty more to come to the game in 2024, including the potential of new races.