Baldur’s Gate 3 promises even more content updates, doesn’t rule out adding new races

Baldur’s Gate 3‘s writing director Adam Smith said Larian Studios still plans to update the game with free patches, though he remained coy about what new content is in store for players.

Smith appeared on a Twitch livestream held by XboxOn on Dec. 13, no doubt to help show off the recently released Xbox Series X/S version of Baldur’s Gate 3. Of course, the conversation eventually steered onto the game’s future.

Dan, Larian, take a break why don’t you? Image via Larian Studios

Even though Smith acknowledges how stuffed to the gills Baldur’s Gate 3 already is, he tells fans (in a clip shared to the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit) the team has “not stopped updating the game” and that any future patches will continue to be free downloads.

Fans already have their own ideas of what they want to see added next; one such example Smith addresses is the inclusion of other races. In Baldur’s Gate 3, there are 11 races to choose from when creating your character, but there are even more options in the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop game that some would love to see be implemented. At the very least, it’s a possibility Smith wasn’t willing to rule out: “We don’t have specific plans for new races at the moment, but we’re not saying no.”

Smith goes on to admit there were loads of ideas and features Larian could have put into Baldur’s Gate 3, but it deliberately excluded them because they simply didn’t fit the story: “There’s many, many things where we were like ‘Okay, that would be cool but does it fit the campaign, the story we’re telling?’ But there’s some stuff where we’re like ‘This would be nice to think about later’ … There’s a lot in Baldur’s Gate 3 already but we didn’t want to leave it be.”

Aside from more races, fans in the Reddit thread express interest in more classes too; Dry-Hunter-8818 wants artificer—a class built around channeling magic through items—in particular. Others, like Common-Scientist, simply want more adventures which take them to other locations in Dungeons & Dragon‘s world. We imagine anything of that scope would be sold as paid DLC rather than as a free update but, with how much goodwill Larian has, fans would happily pay extra for an expansion.