It’s Always Sunny in Faerun: Baldur’s Gate 3 fan finds perfect meme for every companion

There are few sitcoms that have produced as many meme-able moments as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and one Baldur’s Gate 3 fan set out to prove it this week.

In a post to X, a fan of Baldur’s Gate 3 compared the game’s companions and characters to some of the funniest moments and quotes in the history of one the most successful comedy series of all time. If you love BG3 as much as you love It’s Always Sunny, there’s endless comedy to be had in this thread.

Going character by character, the gamer pulled quotes from the show that perfectly described each companion. We highly recommend going through the thread to see each of the memes, but for the purposes of this piece, we’ll highlight some of the best.

If dark humor is what you’re into, the meme attributed to Wyll might be the best one you’ll find. He was dubbed with an introductory scene that ends with Mac saying “I’m going to save my dad’s life.” Of course, immediately after he says that, the scene cuts to the episode title screen that reads “Mac Kills His Dad.”

Meanwhile, Shadowheart was the recipient of one of the show’s most iconic lines, which is also delivered by Mac: “Well, first of all, through God, all things are possible, so jot that down.”

In the spirit of creativity, we thought it might be appropriate to contribute a memorable meme of our own from the show. Though it doesn’t necessarily describe any one specific character, it’s my personal favorite It’s Always Sunny moment, and it’s the ultimate way to describe the playstyle of anyone using a Warlock: “So anyway, I started blasting.”

The quote by Danny Devito’s character Frank is from an episode in which he inexplicably decides to become a gun owner and brings his pistols on with him during a local news interview. While Warlock’s don’t use guns, they never seem to cease their blasting ways by using Eldritch Blast at every possible turn.

