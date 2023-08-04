Shovels in Baldur’s Gate 3 are a necessary tool for uncovering treasure, but you’ll have some work to do before you get one in your possession.

Throughout your adventures in the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, your character or companions may pass a Perception check to identify spots with hidden loot—and the shovel is the only way to get your hands on them.

Although it’s not recommended, you can also use a shovel to activate traps or to throw at an enemy, although this does very little damage and should instead be saved for comedic effect.

Whether you want to grab additional loot or dig yourself out of trouble, you can find how to get your hands on this landscaping tool below.

Where to get a shovel in BG3

The first location for a shovel. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are many different ways to get a shovel in Baldur’s Gate 3, with the first, and easiest, method being to find one in the open—and there are several places you can do that.

Early on in your playthrough, you’ll come across the Overgrown Ruins and a group of treasure hunters. After persuading them to leave or killing them, you can explore the area and a shovel can be found to the right of the door just before the entrance to the ruins’ interior.

It’s also possible to get a shovel early in the game from defeating enemies, though it seems the loot selection is random, so your best bet if you’ve just got into the game is to head to the above location.

If you’re past that point, another can be found in the Blighted Village, near the building with the three ogres, or in the Druid Grove by the burial at the gate.

Shovels can also be purchased from merchants, although their stock is random so there is no guarantee anyone in particular will have it, so it’s best to speak to every merchant to find to see what they have available.

