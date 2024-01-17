Category:
Baldur's Gate

Don’t expect Baldur’s Gate 3 or the Divinity series to land on subscription services

Swen Vincke isn't too keen on the subscription model.
Image of Michael Beckwith
Michael Beckwith
|
Published: Jan 17, 2024 08:52 am
Rogue characters in Baldur's Gate 3
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Larian Studios CEO and director of Baldur’s Gate 3 Swen Vincke has emphatically ruled out any of the studio’s games, including the Divinity RPG series, being made available on subscription services.

Vincke’s comments came in response to a recent statement by Ubisoft about how gamers will/need to get more comfortable with not actually owning their games and embrace the subscription service model. In a Jan. 17 thread on X (formerly Twitter), spotted by Eurogamer, Vincke made his feelings on the matter quite clear and expressed concerns of it being “a lot harder to get good content if subscription becomes the dominant model and a select group gets to decide what goes to market and what not.”

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Vincke’s argument is that subscription services are primarily focused on maximizing profit, suggesting it would be much harder for certain games to be made as a result; something that’s already quite difficult nowadays. “We are already all dependent on a select group of digital distribution platforms and discoverability is brutal. Should those platforms all switch to subscription, it’ll become savage,” said Vincke.

He obviously takes no issue with developers who do add their games to such services, acknowledging it can be beneficial, but he ultimately feels “Direct from developer to players is the way.” This is no doubt part of the reason why Larian won’t be bringing Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox Game Pass, but now you can apply this to services like PlayStation Plus, too.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

This doesn’t necessarily rule out other Baldur’s Gate games from appearing on such services. After all, Larian didn’t have a hand in those; the only Baldur’s Gate it’s developed itself is Baldur’s Gate 3. In fact, it’s suspected the enhanced versions of the original Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2 are going to be added to Xbox Game Pass at some point. Twice now, the Xbox Game Pass mobile app has sent users messages advertising both games for the service, yet they remain unavailable on Game Pass, with no word from Microsoft on when they’ll arrive.

related content

Read Article Xbox has finally fixed Baldur’s Gate 3’s game-breaking save bug
Halsin, the druid, from BG3
Category:
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Xbox has finally fixed Baldur’s Gate 3’s game-breaking save bug
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Armor of Moonbasking set in BG3
The elven Druid Halsin stands during a conversation panel while talking to the player in BG3.
Category:
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Armor of Moonbasking set in BG3
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get Orin’s armor set in BG3
An image of Orin the Red looking menacingly at the player character in Baldur's Gate 3.
Category:
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get Orin’s armor set in BG3
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3: How to solve the brain puzzle in the Necrotic Laboratory in BG3
The brain puzzle in the Necrotic Laboratory of Baldur's Gate 3
Category:
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3: How to solve the brain puzzle in the Necrotic Laboratory in BG3
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you put on the Whispering Mask in BG3?
Gale from Badur's Gate wears a strange green mask with horns.
Category:
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you put on the Whispering Mask in BG3?
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 16, 2024

Related Content

Read Article Xbox has finally fixed Baldur’s Gate 3’s game-breaking save bug
Halsin, the druid, from BG3
Category:
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Xbox has finally fixed Baldur’s Gate 3’s game-breaking save bug
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Armor of Moonbasking set in BG3
The elven Druid Halsin stands during a conversation panel while talking to the player in BG3.
Category:
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Armor of Moonbasking set in BG3
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get Orin’s armor set in BG3
An image of Orin the Red looking menacingly at the player character in Baldur's Gate 3.
Category:
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get Orin’s armor set in BG3
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3: How to solve the brain puzzle in the Necrotic Laboratory in BG3
The brain puzzle in the Necrotic Laboratory of Baldur's Gate 3
Category:
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3: How to solve the brain puzzle in the Necrotic Laboratory in BG3
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you put on the Whispering Mask in BG3?
Gale from Badur's Gate wears a strange green mask with horns.
Category:
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you put on the Whispering Mask in BG3?
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 16, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Michael Beckwith
Staff writer at Dot Esports. Nintendo fan and Sonic the Hedgehog apologist. Knows a worrying amount of Kingdom Hearts lore. Has previously written for Metro, TechRadar, and Game Rant.