BG3 players might want to check their mods still work after horrifying patch discovery

If you’ve been running through Baldur’s Gate 3 with mods, you might want to check your characters after Patch 4 dropped on Nov. 2.

A Redditor discovered that the new patch causes their character’s skin to slide off their face, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark-style in the character selection screen. We still don’t know exactly which mod has caused the terrifying bug, but it’s likely something to do with the character’s face, obviously.

Add this to the already existing list of goofy bugs in Baldur’s Gate 3. Previously fixed glitches include a scenario where reading a sign was considered a crime, summoned zombies disappearing with the loot they’ve acquired, and Scratch beginning to float when you pet him in Rivington.

Bugs like this are a part of the BG3 charm. Few are playing this game to be competitive, and the creativity of DnD-inspired projects has always been their appeal. Want to create a bard with high charisma and lie your way through the whole game? You can do that. Want to create a paladin that’s as dumb as they are fervent? Sure, you can do that. While BG3 is more of a straightforward story than a freeform DnD game, the player’s choice is always at the forefront.

That’s what makes these bugs goofy and fun instead of frustrating and painful: the spirit in which the players approach the game. This leads us to the next question: what other mods have this patch messed with? What other elements are now subject to complete randomness? With so many options and choices already in the game, it might take us months to find something silly. Rest assured, though: if there’s something odd out there, just waiting for us to find it, screencap it, and post it to Reddit.