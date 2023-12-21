Best gifts for the Baldur’s Gate 3 fan on your list

Baldur’s Gate 3 conquered the video game industry this year, so it’s no surprise that the game—and other related items such as fan-made crafts and merchandise—are likely to be popular gifts for gamers this holiday season.

Those who are looking for something for the Baldur’s Gate fans on their Christmas list this year have a lot of options to choose from thanks to the popularity of the game. With this in mind, we are going to be looking at 10 particularly noteworthy choices when it comes to fun and unique Baldur’s Gate 3-inspired Christmas gifts.

1) What Happens in BG3 Stays in BG3 Shirt by Spirited DragonUS on Etsy

Enough said. Image via SpiritedDragonUS on Etsy.

There is a particular romance scene with the Druid character Halsin in BG3 that became something of a meme when the game came out, which is what is being referenced in this t-shirt by SpiritedDragonUS on Etsy.

If you know, you know. I have nothing else to say about it. As the shirt says, what happens in Baldur’s Gate 3 stays in Baldur’s Gate 3. I am sworn to secrecy to avoid any uncomfortable conversations. Please don’t make me explain it. Moving on.

2) Owlbear and Scratch Sticker by KaitlynIllustr8 on Redbubble

The absolute best boys. Image via KaitlynIllustr8 on Redbubble.

One of the cutest parts of Baldur’s Gate 3 comes in the form of the bond that develops between Scratch and the Owlbear Cub, should you recruit both of them and have them with you in camp. These cuddly kindred spirits become best friends, but they’re also the best boys in all the land and act as loyal pets to you and your companions.

This adorable sticker was designed and created by KaitlynIllustr8 on Redbubble, and it perfectly depicts the fluffy duo. The sticker is a must when it comes to a BG3 gift for players who would constantly be giving Owlbear and Scratch pets whenever they returned to camp, such as myself. Someone please get this sticker for me, I need it in my life.

3) Goostarion Crochet Plush by FlowerAmigurumi on Etsy

Is that your sandwich? Not anymore. Image via FlowerAmigurumi on Etsy.

Astarion stans are sure to know of Goostarion, a fan-made creation inspired by a comment made by Astarions’s actor Neil Newbon during a Twitch livestream back in 2021. When asked by a fan which of his characters would make for the most chaotic goose, Newbon answered with Astarion before ad-libbing a hilarious ditty about Goosetarion and his penchant for stealing sandwiches.

And so, Goostarion was born. Queue the numerous fan videos, animations, and fan-made merchandise, including this adorable crochet plush from FlowerAmigurumi on Etsy. The attention to detail on this plush is what made it stand out to me when I was looking through the various fan crafts of Goostarion, especially the little Astarion outfit and the dagger that he holds in his beak. For Astarion fans, this plush is sure to be a fantastic gift this holiday season. Just don’t let him near your sandwiches.

4) Class Brooches by FanDaCLJJ on Etsy

Pick your class. Image via FanDaCLJJ on Etsy.

These class-themed brooches are more of a general DnD gift, but they relate to Baldur’s Gate 3 as you will have to choose one of these classes when you are first creating your character (though you can multi-class as you progress in the game or choose a character with an established class).

This awesome set of brooches from FanDaCLJJ on Etsy includes all of the 12 principle base classes from DnD, with each brooch perfectly representing the symbols of each class.

Whether you want to wear them or simply display them, these brooches are sure to be a gift that both Baldur’s Gate 3 and general Dungeons and Dragons fans will love.

5) Live, Laugh, Shove Sticker by InvestiGeek on RedBubble

If you like to shove people for no reason in BG3, this is the Christmas gift for you. Image via InvestiGeek on RedBubble.

This next gift is a small and simple one that would make for an excellent stocking filler. It is also one that made me audibly chuckle when I saw it, so I knew I had to put it on this list.

One of the elements that I found particularly fun while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 was the ability to shove both enemies and friends. You could use this to your advantage in combat, of course, such as by shoving enemies into chasms. That said, you can also do it just because you feel like it. So long as you pass an Athletics skill check, you can shove friends and foes alike to your heart’s content.

This sticker from InvestiGeek on Redbubble is a cute and clever little slogan relating to the shoving antics that you can embark on during your time with Baldur’s Gate 3. If you know of any fans of shoving others in Baldur’s Gate 3 (or in real life too, though I can’t say I condone it), grab this sticker for them as a charmingly silly gift this Christmas.

Roll for initiative. Image via Distinctive StudioK on Etsy.

This is another gift idea that is well-suited for DnD fans alongside BG3 fans. The infamous DnD dice are a big part of Baldur’s Gate 3, with rolls of the dice deciding all sorts of skill checks and dialogue outcomes.

Because of this, the DnD dice have become something of an aesthetic associated with Baldur’s Gate 3. Fans of the game will immediately know what you are referencing if you get them a DnD dice themed item this Christmas, such as these pretty dice necklaces from Distinctive StudioK on Etsy.

Available in a range of colors for the dice, dice holder, and necklace chain, these necklaces are beautifully made and perfectly suited to those looking to get a more unique BG3-themed gift for a loved one.

7) Cameos by the cast of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Cameo

Pick your character and get them to record a special message. Image via Cameo.

A video message from a BG3 fan’s favorite character is sure to make their holiday season extra special, and this is possible thanks to Cameo.

A range of actors and actresses who voiced and provided the motion capture for the beloved Baldur’s Gate 3 characters are available on Cameo. I’ll list the actors and actresses below and also make a note of the characters that they play in the game so that you can have a look through. You can gift messages to anyone that you so choose simply by choosing the person you want and filling out the form.

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about gifting a message from Neil Newbon as Astarion to myself. I just want him to tell me he loves me okay? I don’t have a problem.

As well as the main party, you can also get Cameos from the actors who play other roles in the game, such as Stephen Boxer (Withers), Maggie Robertson (Orin the Red), and George Taylor (Rolan).

8) LED Artifact Replica by BevarianRoots on Etsy

Want to avoid transforming into a mindflayer? Then grab yourself your very own artifact. Image via BevarianRoots on Etsy.

The artifact is the main MacGuffin of Baldur’s Gate 3, initially taken by Shadowheart and eventually revealed to be a hugely important part of the plot.

This replica of the artifact by BevarianRoots on Etsy perfectly reflects the in-game artifact, with the same spiked corners, odd symbols, and glowing hue thanks to the addition of LED lights.

If you are looking to buy a gift for a Shadowheart fan who is thinking of doing a cosplay of her, this could be the perfect gift to act as an accessory. Otherwise, this artifact replica could make for a cool item to display for general BG3 fans.

9) Scratch Best Boy Mug by NerdByteBoutique on Etsy

Share the Scatch love in mug form. Image via NerdByteBoutique on Etsy.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans will all agree that the dog companion Scratch—who can be found and recruited early on in the game—is the best boy in all of Faerûn, so why not gift them a mug this Christmas to remind them of this fact?

The adorable design comes from NerdByteBoutique on Etsy and shows the cute and cuddly Scratch with various items that he has diligently found. Scratch will occasionally bring you random items that he finds in the game, so the artwork on the mug is a super cute reference to this.

For those who love their best boy Scratch, this mug is the perfect way to show off their devotion to their four-legged friend.

10) Metal DnD Dice Set by ShowDiceShop on Etsy

Now you can fail that perception check in real life. Image via ShowDiceShop on Etsy.

The last item on this list is another more general gift idea for DnD fans, though Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are sure to get a kick out of them as well.

As I mentioned earlier, the DnD dice are not only an important element of gameplay in BG3, but they have also become an iconic aesthetic of sorts, leading to various fan crafts that recreate the dice.

There are a lot of fan-made DnD dice out there, but I chose this set from ShowDiceShop on Etsy because of how beautifully detailed they are. You don’t even need to be a DnD fan to appreciate the detail of these fan-made dice.

Available in various colors, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans and general DnD fans are sure to enjoy these fantastically well-made dice.