Baldur’s Gate 3’s frustrating traps system has players asking for a simple fix

The way Baldur’s Gate 3‘s trap system is designed makes players walk onto them despite characters detecting the trap beforehand.

This happens because when players detect a trap in Baldur’s Gate 3, the party doesn’t immediately stop and ends up falling for it anyway. One player made a Reddit post about it and several others agreed the current trap system isn’t ideal.

“Pretty much every game of this sort out there, as soon as a trap is spotted your party should come to a halt,” the creator of the Reddit post wrote. “So frustrating to have a trap spotted a second before your character walks right onto it.”

Making the party freeze when they detect a trap seems like a relatively easy fix that the Baldur’s Gate 3 developers could make, at least in the eyes of the community.

The reason why so many players are frustrated with the trap system in Baldur’s Gate 3 could be tied to them not knowing how to stop moving. A lot of players commenting on the post were surprised to know that pressing the mouse’s right-click button cancels all actions in Baldur’s Gate 3 if you’re playing with a keyboard and mouse.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Best companions in BG3

If you’re playing Baldur’s Gate 3 with a controller instead, you have to let go of the control stick to stop moving or use it to walk around the trap.

Even though players have found these solutions to remedy the trap system in Baldur’s Gate 3, they have complained that the party members will fall for traps if they don’t move them manually, which we all can agree isn’t ideal. The party members controlled by the PC should not fall for a trap if your character detected it.

Larian Studios has already pushed a hotfix for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Aug. 4, one day after the full release, but the trap system was left untouched. Perhaps the developers can tweak it after seeing all the feedback on Reddit.

About the author