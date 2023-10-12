Baldur’s Gate 3 wins high-profile award, hinting at potential GOTY status

It feels like you can't go 24 hours without hearing more BG3 praise.

One of the strongest indicators of a game’s quality is how many awards it gets before it earns Game of the Year honors. And this year, the PlayStation Players’ Choice award has given us a relatively solid idea of which games could be in the running for Game of the Year throughout the course of 2023.

Sony revealed the winner of September’s PlayStation Players’ Choice award today, with Baldur’s Gate 3 taking home the honors. The recognition is just another one of the many accolades being swept up by Baldur’s Gate 3 during its historic post-release cycle.

This year, PlayStation’s Players’ Choice award has been bestowed almost exclusively to games with overwhelmingly positive reception, with each of the monthly winners likely having a shot at earning Game of the Year awards in December. Titles like Resident Evil 4, Final Fantasy XVI, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor were all given Players’ Choice awards earlier this year in the months they were released, and it’s likely that those games will come back around in the GOTY discussion alongside Baldur’s Gate 3 once the Game Awards voting heats up in mid-November.

PlayStation’s Players’ Choice award is given out each month, with fans given the chance to vote from a pool of the biggest and best releases of that month. In September, games like Lies of P and NBA 2k24 were also nominated alongside Baldur’s Gate 3. Still, if you’ve played Baldur’s Gate 3, you’d know that it’s probably well on its way to having a banner night at the Game Awards, with it likely serving as a frontrunner for this year’s Game of the Year award.

Although Baldur’s Gate 3 was released in August on PC, it came to PlayStation in September, which made it eligible for last month’s Players’ Choice award. Armored Core 6 was given the nod in August by PlayStation.

October should be a fairly competitive month, with upcoming releases like Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2 leading the pack.

