Baldur’s Gate 3: What is Reverberation in BG3?

It can be useful against an enemy.
Status effects can be positive or negative, depending on whether they buff your character or leave them with nasty debuffs. In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Reverberation status effect can be beneficial against foes, especially those susceptible to Thunder damage.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Reverberation status effect in BG3.

Reverberation status effect in BG3, explained

Omeluum in the Underdark in BG3
You can buy a Reverberation-inflicting item from Omeluum. Image via Larian Studios

The Reverberation status effect applies a minus one penalty stack to the affected character’s Strength, Constitution, and Dexterity Saving Throwings for every remaining turn in BG3. If the character gets four or more stacks, they will then take between one to four Thunder damage and have a chance of becoming Prone.

This means it breaks concentration, and the character can’t take action. Actions against the Prone character have an Advantage if they’re within three meters, and half of the character’s move speed is used to stand up. They’ll also gain a disadvantage in Dexterity and Strength saves.

Tip:

Enemies immune to Thunder damage, like Grym, cannot receive the Reverberation status effect.

So the Reverberation effect can definitely be useful to employ against enemies in combat. But, you’ll need to get items that apply Reverberation.

Items that apply Reverberation in BG3

In BG3, there are only three items that apply Reverberation to an enemy (so long as they’re not immune to Thunder) and they include:

  1. Gloves of Belligerent Skies: Found inside a chest in the Inquisitor’s Chamber at the Rosymorn Monastery Crèche in Act One
  2. Spineshudder Amulet: Looted from the Mimic on the upper floors of Moonrise Towers. 
  3. Boots of Stormy Clamour: Sold by Omeluum in the Underdark after you’ve helped him investigate the parasite.

At the time of writing this, there are no spells or Actions that apply Reverberation. Reverberation can be a painfully good or bad status effect, depending on whether you’re receiving it or applying it to an enemy, so keep these details in mind next time you’re in battle and see your chance to use the Reverberation status effect against your BG3 foes.

Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Club of Hill Giant Strength in BG3
A character in the Astral Prism in BG3
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Club of Hill Giant Strength in BG3
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the She Cannot be Caged achievement in BG3
A red-haired goblin with tattoos on her chest stands in front of an open cell in Baldur's Gate 3.
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the She Cannot be Caged achievement in BG3
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 15, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3 tops list of most-played games on Steam Deck over the past year
Promotional artwork of the main characters from Baldur's Gate 3.
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
General
General
Baldur’s Gate 3 tops list of most-played games on Steam Deck over the past year
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 14, 2024
