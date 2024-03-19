Baldur’s Gate 3: What is Reverberation in BG3?

Status effects can be positive or negative, depending on whether they buff your character or leave them with nasty debuffs. In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Reverberation status effect can be beneficial against foes, especially those susceptible to Thunder damage.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Reverberation status effect in BG3.

Reverberation status effect in BG3, explained

You can buy a Reverberation-inflicting item from Omeluum. Image via Larian Studios

The Reverberation status effect applies a minus one penalty stack to the affected character’s Strength, Constitution, and Dexterity Saving Throwings for every remaining turn in BG3. If the character gets four or more stacks, they will then take between one to four Thunder damage and have a chance of becoming Prone.

This means it breaks concentration, and the character can’t take action. Actions against the Prone character have an Advantage if they’re within three meters, and half of the character’s move speed is used to stand up. They’ll also gain a disadvantage in Dexterity and Strength saves.

Tip: Enemies immune to Thunder damage, like Grym, cannot receive the Reverberation status effect.

So the Reverberation effect can definitely be useful to employ against enemies in combat. But, you’ll need to get items that apply Reverberation.

Items that apply Reverberation in BG3

In BG3, there are only three items that apply Reverberation to an enemy (so long as they’re not immune to Thunder) and they include:

Gloves of Belligerent Skies: Found inside a chest in the Inquisitor’s Chamber at the Rosymorn Monastery Crèche in Act One. Spineshudder Amulet: Looted from the Mimic on the upper floors of Moonrise Towers. Boots of Stormy Clamour: Sold by Omeluum in the Underdark after you’ve helped him investigate the parasite.

At the time of writing this, there are no spells or Actions that apply Reverberation. Reverberation can be a painfully good or bad status effect, depending on whether you’re receiving it or applying it to an enemy, so keep these details in mind next time you’re in battle and see your chance to use the Reverberation status effect against your BG3 foes.

