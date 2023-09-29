Baldur’s Gate 3: The best villain lines in BG3 according to Reddit

Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of villains, and sometimes the lines distinguishing good from evil are blurred. But after playing BG3 for 100-plus hours, there should be at least one line of dialogue from a villain that stands out in your memory.

Just to get ahead of any issues, this piece will most certainly be filled with spoilers. If you’re still in Act One and don’t want to have your experience tainted by knowing what’s on the horizon, this is one final spoiler alert.

Best villain dialogue lines in Baldur’s Gate 3 according to Reddit

One poster on Reddit Friday morning started one of the more important discussions that players will have regarding Baldur’s Gate 3, and the thread is filled with all the sauciest lines of dialogue delivered by villains in the game.

While other characters do have some representation in this list compiled by Redditors, it makes sense that Ketheric Thorm, voiced by none other than J.K. Simmons, is a clear favorite among the playerbase for his simple, yet punchy, line: “Try Again.”

Here are the villain dialogue highlights, according to BG3 players on Reddit:

Myrkul, Lord of Bones – “I am the smile of the worm-cleansed skull. I am the regrets of those who remain, and the restlessness of those who are gone. I am the haunt of mausoleums, the god of graves and age, of dust and dusk.”

Myrkul, Lord of Bones – “I am Myrkul, Lord of Bones, and you have slain my chosen. But it is no matter. For I am Death. And I am not the end – I am a beginning.”

Ketheric Thorm – “Try Again.”

Raphael – “You contemptuous creature!”

Raphael – “Try to cure yourself. Shop around – beg, borrow and steal. Exhaust every possibility until none are left. And when hope has been whittled down to the very marrow of despair – that’s when you’ll come knocking on my door.”

Raphael – “Hope. Such a tease.”

Raphael – “What’s better than a devil you don’t know? A devil you do.”

Raphael – “I gave her the complete freedom to choose the only option she has left.” (Talking about a deal he made with Mol)

Harleep – “Bwahaha! Ha! Ha. No.” (when asked if Raphael is “actually any good in bed”)

Raphael – “If you have any last words, make it quick. It will only take a moment to finish you.” Player character response: “That’s twice as long as Haarlep said it takes to finish you.”

Orin – “Yes sir, no sir, rip and cut your throat sir.”

Vlaa’kith – “You wish to see godhood? I wish you to end.”

Cazador – “I’ve known you for 200 years, haven’t I suffered enough?” (After Astarion says that he will make Cazador suffer for enslaving him.)

Raphael is another popular villain. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

A lot of the variety in the list comes from Raphael, in part because of how present the cambion is from the start of BG3, but he does genuinely have some of the best dialogue in the game.

I personally think that Orin is underrepresented on this list, but she isn’t quite as present as other villains in the game. Her chaotic evil nature gives off a very Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn-type vibe that is a lot of fun to interact with, and her contribution to this list is likely the best line she has to offer.

About the author