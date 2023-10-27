Baldur’s Gate 3 players want to put companions in the friendzone with one simple change

Baldur’s Gate 3 players can romance almost every companion in the game, which allows for unique interactions in every single playthrough. But, they wish there were more options to friendzone them, and would like to see dialogue changes as a result.

In the newest Larian Studios production, it feels like companions push for romance if you have a good relationship with them, and there is no option we know all too well from real life. It is, obviously, the chance to friendzone them. In most companion dialogue in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s missing, which was pointed out by FormerJournalist2491 on Reddit on Oct. 26.

In the simple yet masterful Microsoft Paint picture, FormerJournalist2491 portrayed the standard three dialogue options players have when advancing their relationship with companions. Two of them lead to banging them, with the only difference being when. If you let your desire win, you can do it right here right now, or hold on a moment and select the second option, which postpones some shared cardio for a later date.

The remaining options are usually quite rude, as they directly tell the companions to try their chances with someone else. But, at the same time, due to how dialogue is written, it also somewhat insults our beloved companions.

Players in the comments mostly agree, and anyone who has played the game should also share the same sentiment. There were some tweaks in the last two months, which added friendzoning options to a few interactions with companions, most notably with Gale, who’s arguably one of the horniest camp followers.

Honestly, Halsin, just download Tinder. Image via Larian Studios

But, there are still a couple of relationships where you just can’t dodge being romanced without insulting the one who has fallen for you. “Halsin calling me a filthy liar for leading him on (we’ve spoke twice),” one of the players wrote. “I talked to Karlach once and she was ready to jump my Tav. I was a little put off,” another wrote.

There is also another way of dodging their woos, and it’s the one know all too well from our dating lives—ghosting. A few players have already started doing that. “Halsin’s the guy who’s texts get checked in the notification so you don’t have to respond or leave him on read,” one player said. I mean, it isn’t the nicest thing to do, but sometimes the hardest choices require the strongest wills. At least give us an option to say we’re at the point in our lives where we need to focus on ourselves.

Jokes aside, with some time, we could receive an update from Larian that introduces more platonic dialogue options with romanceable companions. Baldur’s Gate 3 is still only two months old, so there’s plenty of room and time for minor improvements like these.

