Baldur’s Gate 3 players think other developers should take note of one favorable feature

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have been blessed with an exceptional game, but there’s one feature in particular that players believe other developers should take note of.

Larian Studios has presented a near-endless way to play the game, with various approaches to dialogue, quests, and companions, all of which are expanded further with the wealth of classes and subclasses available in the game.

In many games, choosing a class is a permanent decision, and, even if the opportunity to change further down the line is provided, it often comes with a mammoth cost that is offputting or completely bankrupts players.

That’s not the case in Baldur’s Gate 3, however, as players can respec their character or their companions as many times as they want for the affordable price of 100 gold.

One player on Reddit praised Larian Studios for its approach, which encourages experimentation, and expressed his wish that “many other games did the same.”

Other players then flocked to offer similar praise, with the post receiving over 7,000 upvotes and over 1,000 comments—with one player commenting they have swapped classes more than they have swapped clothes.

With many companions spread across the game and recruitable at different points, it makes sense to have such freedom as players can shuffle their party around to find the perfect composition for any situation.

It would be really disappointing if you were a Druid and wanted either Jaheira or Halsin in your party but did not want to have more than one Druid, so had to drop them or spend an extortionate amount to alter things.

As a regular sufferer of indecisiveness in RPG titles, the respec in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a welcome treat as I’m not punished.

