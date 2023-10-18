Baldur’s Gate 3 players optimistic DLC or NG+ is the answer to the game’s terrible ending

What do we want? Parties and closure!

Baldur’s Gate 3 players believe that a future DLC or a “New Game+” mode would be the perfect solution to fix the terrible endings players are experiencing in the base game, and it would effectively tie up loose ends for their companions.

People often say that it’s the journey that counts and not the destination, and in the case of BG3, this has proven totally correct as its endings aren’t justifying all the blood, sweat, tears, and time we’ve poured into the campaign, story, and companions.

Players are so disappointed there is absolutely nothing after the finale in what is proving to be the main criticism of the title, sharing their thoughts on social media yesterday. They believe Larian should work on a DLC or an NG+ version of BG3 to provide a better ending and allow players to follow their companions on their separate journeys. With either option, at least they wouldn’t be left hanging.

While the ending is disappointing for various reasons, having a DLC or an NG+ could give players the closure they’re after, whether it’s by actually having a party with singing and dancing to celebrate everything players have been through or multiple scenes with their companions so they get the finale they deserve.

It may not solve everything, but it would allow the devs to further develop the world, lore, and character arcs. Players would also love to use the epic gear they obtained in the last fight and progress through a more advanced world where everyone starts at level 12. BG3 has a level cap of 12, so there’s room for growth via future content or expansion.

The consensus is that either of these options would be a great way to fix the lack of closure for players. And if that’s not possible, Larian should at least roll out a party and an epilogue in an update.

However, as the chances of a DLC are slim, we’ll unlikely get the ending we and our companions deserve. Can’t help to hope, though!

