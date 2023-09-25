Baldur’s Gate 3 players despise one character above all, and it’s not who you think

Baldur’s Gate 3 players believe Lady Esther is one of the most evil characters and claim she isn’t hated enough for her crimes of wanting the Githyanki egg to raise the Githyanki child as a science experiment.

While there are some detestable characters in BG3, like Bhaal, Minthara, and the Mindflayer Hivemind, Lady Esther is a despicable character who players believe is “under-hated.”

Lady Esther is an NPC who asks you to steal a Githyanki Egg while you’re inside the Creche of the Rosymorn Monastery, the same place where you can get the Blood of Lathandar. While there are perks to giving it to her, like getting gold, giving her the egg has been a hot topic of debate for players today because she and her faction are pure evil.

They believe a Githyanki child can be conditioned not to be evil. But one gnome at the Society of Brilliance mentions the child who hatches from the egg will be tortured and killed if their little science experiment fails. So, by giving the egg to Lady Esther, you’re condemning a child to a life of horror, and if you don’t, she attacks you.

If you’re going the evil route in BG3, you might be more inclined to hand over the egg because, as some players have mentioned, “$20 is $20.” But if you’re playing as someone with a good moral compass, handing it over is not something you’ll want to do.

If you need some gold, you can still hand over the egg and pickpocket it back. Or even hand over an Owlbear egg, and she’ll be happy either way. And if you kill her, you can get some decent Monk items.

But that’s the only good thing about her; everything else makes her one of the most evil NCPs in the Baldur’s Gate 3 world, according to the fans.

