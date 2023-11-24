Baldur’s Gate 3 players can’t point to a single bad voice actor 

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have weighed in on the game’s voice acting and unanimously concluded that it was flawless. “All of the companions have stellar voice acting… even some random NPCs who may have up to 5 lines all sound good and genuine,” wrote the author of a community discussion.

In a Reddit thread from Nov. 23, players have debated on whether they could find poor voice acting in the game. They expressed amazement at how good it was, even for minor characters who only feature a few lines.

BG3 has some sensational voice acting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

An overwhelming amount of comments praised this aspect of the game. A user tempered it, however, by criticizing the technical recording of some lines. “Some of the equipment discrepancies can be a little jarring, i.e. the Halsin example. Ketheric’s voice, while amazing, also sounds like it was recorded separately from everyone else’s,” wrote a comment.

BG3 won several awards since its release this summer, and it was particularly praised for its narration. It earned the Golden Joystick’s Best Storytelling award and was nominated to the Game Awards for the best Narrative, among others.

BG3‘s voice actors received overwhelmingly positive reactions to their work on the game. The developer put a significant emphasis on this aspect of the title, as even minor NPCs have their own voice, and immersion is enhanced by the off-screen narrator. She has her own personality, even though she’s not introduced in the flesh throughout the game.

More generally, the game is still being praised by players months after its release. It’s one of the favorite candidates for earning the title of Game of the Year. We will know for sure when the awards ceremony takes place, on Dec. 7.