The character Baldur’s Gate 3 players want to romance most isn’t really in the game

Baldur’s Gate 3 players listed the characters they wish they could romance in a recent Reddit thread—and the most popular answer was unexpected.

In the Reddit thread from Oct. 8, players shared all kinds of characters that “broke [their] heart for simply not being romanceable.” The top-voted comment unexpectedly mentioned the narrator as the “character” they would have wanted to romance the most.

She’s not a character of digital flesh in BG3, but she brings life to the game and accompanies players throughout their whole journey nonetheless. She’s voiced by Amelia Tyler, who’s also worked on Divinity: Original Sin II, Sea of Thieves, and more.

We can’t say we’d argue with that choice, though. Even if she isn’t in the game in the same tangible way as other characters, her voice shows a colorful personality and witty humor, making her feel fully part of the game’s world.

The second top-voted answer from the thread was also unusual, as it mentioned the pre-release Guardian. This non-playable character can be customized at the end of the creation phase.

Some players said they created the most beautiful character ever thinking they could romance them, but were disappointed to see it wasn’t the case.

At some point in the game, though, the Guardian will be revealed to BG3 players and they’ll be able to romance them… at a cost. To do so, they’ll have to follow their wish to keep a parasite in their head that will make their condition worsen over time.

That’s why BG3 fans mentioned the pre-reveal Guardian, before they know they’re the origin of that parasite that can be bad for the main character.

Other mentions made more sense in the game, such as Rolan and Dammon, as well as Abdirak.

Romancing characters is a feature developer Larian Studios has put a lot of work into. Players have numerous options throughout the story, although they’ll have to put effort to succeed. They can even romance multiple characters simultaneously.

