Baldur’s Gate 3: Can you romance your Guardian in BG3?

The Guardian is an NPC that you create just after you making your own playable character in Baldur’s Gate 3. Given this mysterious character’s close tie to the central protagonist of your story, many players have been wondered if it is possible for you to romance the Guardian.

The Guardian first appears in Act One of Baldur’s Gate 3. Though your party initially forms in order to remove the mind-flayer parasite inside your head, the Guardian will ominously warn you to leave it be. From the start, you’ll need to decide whether or not to trust this strange custom-made character.

How you interact with the Guardian will drastically impact your relationship with other party members. If you are looking to romance the Guardian in Baldur’s Gate 3, this is what you will need to know.

How to romance the Guardian in Baldur’s Gate 3

Yes, you can romance the Guardian in Baldur’s Gate 3, though this will require you to put immense trust in this ominous NPC. In order to romance your Guardian, you will need to comply with the Guardian’s wishes and keep the parasite in your head.

The Guardian will be a mysterious character of your own creation | Screenshot via Dot Esports

As you progress through the game with your parasite intact, your condition will gradually worsen with the parasite impacting your decisions, abilities, and other relationships. You should note that keeping your parasitic friend isn’t all bad, as you will unlock an exclusive skill tree in exchange.

If you don’t want to keep your parasite and decide not to trust the Guardian, there are plenty of other romance options in Baldur’s Gate 3 that you can explore. Characters such as Shadowheart or Astarion are loyal party members that are considerably less menacing and mysterious. But if you’re willing to roll the dice and see how far your parasitic romance with the Guardian goes, you certainly can see.

