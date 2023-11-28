Baldur’s Gate 3 players are finally questioning masochistic romance logic

It's not just Lae'zel.

After nearly four months since launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 players are finally questioning the dangerous lengths their companions will go to in order to become their lover, and seeing as Lae’zel asks you to make her bleed, the answer is quite far. 

It’s no secret that romance is one of the more popular aspects of BG3, given the variety of companions you can woo and their unique and intriguing personalities that draw you in. While there have been several surprising encounters, like discovering who the Guardian is or experiencing the infamous Halsin-bear scene under the stars for yourself, there’s one romance aspect players are finally questioning—and no, it’s not the bear. Many companions have very violent personalities, which can lead to them having masochistic tendencies. So much so that Lae’zel tells you to fight her in your camp to prove you are worthy of her loyalty and devotion. And before you say, “That doesn’t sound too bad,” her exact voice line is, “Dance with me. Bleed with me. Bruise me so that you might possess me,” to which players are finally questioning her romance logic.

Granted, she is a Githyanki, so their ideas of romance, or what it means to be compatible, are different from what we’d consider normal. So, we do have to consider that. But as she practically tells you to make her bleed to show your strength, it does put you in a bit of an uncomfortable place. And funnily enough, she isn’t the only one with dark, romantic tendencies.

Besides Astarion, who will bite you and feed on you to grow stronger, Shadowheart will tell you that she’s jealous of what you and Lae’zel have, and she even approves of the Loviatar’s Love buff you get from being whipped in the Goblin Camp. So, it seems like a few companions enjoy rough romance.

But if this isn’t for you, and if you want to romance someone on the more wholesome side of the scale, consider romancing Karlach. She’s a muscle mommy with a heart of gold. 

