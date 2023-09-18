Baldur’s Gate 3 players are falling in love with a custom character called Danni

She has main character vibes, assuredly.

Image showing a custom light-haired character with blood on her face.
Image by Danielle "ilikedaisy0"

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has created a custom character who’s making waves in the game’s community, as fans are obsessed with her.

A user named Danielle shared their original character on TikTok named Danni on Sept. 5, including various screenshots. Those were taken and edited by another user and started to spread over social media.

Danni standing with blonde hair, silver armor, and gold accents.
Danni has captured the hearts of Baldur’s Gate 3 players. Image by Danielle “ilikedaisy0”

Other players have recreated their own version of Danni and shared more content on the character. Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have even done fanarts and cosplays of the character as the community is getting obsessed with her.

Danni is a human character with blonde hair, blue eyes, and freckles. Some have compared her to The Witcher‘s Ciri made in BG3. “Bought the game because of her, best purchase of my life,” commented a user under an edit.

Related
Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree on the funniest companion

Fans got on the hype train, and it seemingly can’t be stopped now. BG3 offers a wide array of customization options for the main protagonist, although players can also choose to play original characters with pre-existing backgrounds.

You can choose between several races and add a lot of different features that will make your own character unique. The main protagonist is also shown in many cutscenes so it feels truly alive.

You need that kind of high customization level to get original characters who will win the hearts of fans like Danni did, and that’s one of BG3‘s numerous selling points.

About the author
Eva Martinello

Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.

More Stories by Eva Martinello