Baldur’s Gate 3 players are begging modders to add hilarious narrator outtakes to game

The narrator is an essential element of your Baldur’s Gate 3 journey as actor Amelia Tyler’s enchanting voice makes every decision deliciously compelling.

Tyler has been riding on Baldur’s Gate 3‘s success since the game was still in early access with her own series of Baldur’s Gate 3 outtakes on YouTube.

The series of outtakes has been a great success among fans. After Tyler uploaded the fourth video, several players asked the modding community to include those dialog lines in the game.

“She probs has enough outtakes to do a Baldur’s Gate parody game, I’m just waiting for someone to mod them into the game,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “I hope someone mods all the lines into the game,” another fan wrote.

Although I don’t understand anything about modding video games, it would be cool to see these voice lines of Tyler’s Baldur’s Gate 3 outtakes as an alternative option inside the game. This could allow players to play with the original lines or toggle a button for the alternative version of the narrator, maybe using an outtake when a player fails a dice roll.

I wouldn’t mind paying some extra bucks for it and I’m sure several players wouldn’t mind either. A lot of Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are going as far as saying that Tyler is the best narrator in video games ever—and honestly, she might as well be.

