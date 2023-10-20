Baldur’s Gate 3 players recommend other games that scratch the same itch

After months of playing a great game like Baldur’s Gate 3, it may be hard to find an adequate replacement. Don’t worry, though, as BG3 players are here to offer you some alternatives that may suffice.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 19, players complained about not having a suitable replacement for BG3.

This usually happens when a game is of such quality that it blows you away, leaving you with higher standards for other titles. It happened with Oblivion, The Witcher 3, and now it seems to be happening with Baldur’s Gate 3.

Well, if you have this problem, some good suggestions may solve it and stave off that feeling that you have.

If you want to see and hear voice actors from your favorite game play Dungeons and Dragons, you should watch Critical Role. One of the leading actors is Matt Mercer, who voiced Minsc. There are hundreds of hours available for you to watch, with a similar theme, which should satisfy your cravings.

Or, if you are not too keen on listening and watching other people play DnD, you can order some books and gaming sets and tailor your adventure to keep you and your friends occupied for hours. The Legend of Drizzt is an excellent start, and there are over 30 novels in this series, so you will have something to read.

But, if you want to continue your video gaming experience, there are several titles you can play. You can go back and play the predecessors in the Baldur’s Gate series, while games like Divinity Original Sin 2, Disco Elysium, Citizen Sleeper, Undertale, and Dragon Age Origins are all safe bets. All meaty RPGs that you can really sink your teeth into.

Whatever you choose, we hope we have provided you with some useful answers because, believe us, we have been there too, struggling to decide what to play after having such a great time.

