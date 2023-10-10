Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree these companions stole the spotlight

With 10 possible companions, Baldur’s Gate 3 players have a variety of options to build their party. But, each of them has their own story, and the community agrees a few companions steal the spotlight.

One player named BeausGloriousAbs created a post on Oct. 9 on Reddit, where they said “don’t you dare tell me he’s not favorized.” By “he” they mean Astarion, who truly has one of the biggest storylines among your Baldur’s Gate 3 companions. But, others also pointed out Lae’Zel and Shadowheart as ones with enormous plots, though, it makes sense since they’re pivotal to the main story.

“Shadowheart, Lae’Zel, and Astarion definitely have the most game content, but I feel like Shadowheart and Lae’Zel take the top spots as favorites just for how intertwined with the main plot they are,” one player claimed, and they’re absolutely right.

We know many of you still haven’t finished the game, so we won’t go into details. But, Shadowheart is in possession of one thing that’s important in the story, while Lae’Zel has a personal storyline tied to the main plot, which features some shocking revelations.

Shadowheart and Lae’Zel are major characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Astarion, on the other hand, isn’t precisely tied to the main story, but still has an enormous personal quest called “The Pale Elf.” Like almost every companion quest in Baldur’s Gate 3, it features some tough choices, especially by the end of it. Once again, we don’t want to spoil much, but it is truly one of the longest, and most complex companion storylines in the game.

Other characters, like Wyll, Karlach, or Gale, don’t have such vast storylines, though, there is still plenty to do with them. But, it’s hardly surprising to see some companions have more richer storylines than others. The ones you meet in Act One are developed the most, but you also get more time to know them better during your playthrough when compared to Act Two or Act Three companions.

About the author