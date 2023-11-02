Baldur’s Gate 3 player somehow missed one enemy after 500 hours—and you probably did too

There are nearly endless ways to experience Baldur’s Gate 3, and with so many possibilities, one player this week found out that there was an enemy that they missed despite playing the game for hundreds of hours.

In a post to social media on Wednesday, Nov. 1, a player discovered an Act Two enemy in the Gauntlet of Shar that they missed in all of their previous playthroughs. Prior to meeting Balthazar, there’s an encounter that includes “Umbral Tremors” that summon servants of Shar who are trying to stop the villain from getting to the Nightsong.

For most players, this encounter ends relatively quickly and easily as players take out the portals before they summon too many enemies. However, in an attempt at experimentation, this particular player decided to stealth into the room of the encounter to see what would happen if they didn’t interfere.

The proceeding combat resulted in a “huge” Sharran NPC called the “Justiciar Crusader” appearing after a few turns of Umbral Tremors being left alone.

“I always thought Balthazar was overreacting to the Gauntlets defenses, now I know he was right to be afraid, absolutely bodied by like 25 Sharrens,” the Redditor said.

It just goes to show that Larian really did put way more into this game than one player can find in just one or two playthroughs. With such attention to details that players might not even consider, Larian really made it worthwhile for us to go back and replay every aspect of the game.