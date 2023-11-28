Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 release window and upcoming fixes

Larian Studios continues to deliver Baldur’s Gate 3 content and fixes, with BG3‘s Patch Five coming up next. Since its August 2023 release, BG3 has evolved with every hotfix and update.

BG3 was an instant hit during its release, and follow-up patches made the game even more accessible as they were combined with platform release announcements. While trying to fix certain aspects of the game, however, change broke other unintended parts, which called for more hotfixes.

Some changes that were added to the game with Patch Four caused other bugs that negatively impacted the gameplay experience. Before Patch Four’s release, fans created a list of the game’s biggest problems they want fixed, and with Patch Five on the horizon, expectations are once again high.

When will BG3 Patch Five be released?

We expect the BG3 Patch Five release date to be Nov. 30 or Dec. 1, 2023, based on previous patch releases. In a Nov. 27 tweet, Larian Studios revealed its plans to ship Patch Five “this week,” and previous patch releases have mostly been on Thursdays or Fridays.

We're aiming to release Patch 5 this week, which fixes the eternally-active acts of thefts & violence causing slowdowns, introduced in the previous patch. It also fixes Astarion's little kisses, and more! pic.twitter.com/APRAPdSouN — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) November 27, 2023

All BG3 Patch Five changes and fixes

BG3’s Patch Five will introduce a plethora of fixes and changes to the game, aiming to increase the quality of life in the title.

Patch Five will address a Patch Four bug that broke Astarion’s kissing animations. Fixes to slowdowns tied to the game’s crime detection system, another bug from Patch Four. Patch Five aims to improve the playability of Act Three, which has been problematic for some players due to stutters and crashes. The developers hinted at the introduction of “a lot” of new features in Patch Five, though specific details are yet to be revealed.

More details regarding Patch Five’s finer details are likely to become available upon its release. We will update this article as more information becomes available.