Baldur’s Gate 3: How to open the Toy Chest in BG3

Chests are what make adventures rewarding in Baldur’s Gate 3. Some chests can drop great additions to your builds, and there are multiple chest types in the game. Chests in BG3 have varying opening methods, and Toy Chests are the most mysterious of them all.

In general, chests’ item descriptions give players hints on how they can be opened. Toy Chests’ explanation is rather vague, however, as it only reads, “A tiny chest perfect for tiny hands.” Due to the unclear directions, most BG3 players have been skipping Toy Chests altogether, but you might not share the same fate as them.

What are Toy Chests in BG3?

Toy Chests are a type of unlockable loot box in BG3. Like many other variants in the game, Toy Chests also have certain requirements that players need to complete before they can be unlocked.

Upon exploring, you’ll find out that Toy Chests are actually a front, and the real loot is hidden inside a Harper Stash that gets revealed after casting the correct spells or cantrips.

How do you open the Toy Chest in BG3?

There are a few methods players can try out to open a Toy Chest, and here are all of them.

Cast a Light cantrip on the Toy Chest to reveal the Harper Stash.

Cast a Daylight Spell to reveal the Harper Stash.

Try throwing the Toy Chest.

Cast a Produce Flame cantrip spell to reveal the Harper Stash.

Depending on where your questing takes you, BG3 reveals why Harper Stashes and Toy Chests require light spells to be unlocked. There’s a text in Grymforge that reveals this information.

A Sharran was torturing Harper so he’d reveal the secret of unlocking toy chests. Upon performing an investigation check on this book, your character will theorize that using a Light spell could open a Toy Chest.

