Baldur’s Gate 3 : How to get the Tharchiate Codex in BG3

The Tharchiate Codex in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the only way to truly unlock the full potential of the Necromancy of Thay, but if you’re here right now, you probably already knew that.

Let’s be honest, the reason you looked for this guide is because you’re either trying to find the Sorcerous Vault or you’re currently running around in circles confused out of your mind trying to navigate the vault. Don’t worry though. This quick guide will get you through the vault and to the Tharchiate Codex quickly so you can get out of there and explore other parts of Act Three.

Where to find the Tharchiate Codex in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Tharchiate Codex can be found by navigating the maze that is the Sorcerous Vault in the Sorcerous Sundries. Your first puzzle will be to find a way into the vault itself, and the second will be navigating the maze.

Interacting with the book will create a portal in the room that takes you to the vault. Screengrab via Dot Esports

In order to get into the vault, you’ll need to go to the second floor of the Sorcerous Sundries and sneak into an office that is locked on the left side of the balcony. Once inside the office, there will be a Clasped Book that you can interact with on the book shelf to the right side of the room. Interact with the book to open up a portal to the vault.

It’s ideal to take a rogue into the vault because there are many traps and locks that need to be disarmed and picked. Screengrab via Dot Esports

Once inside, there will be some traps and rooms with a lot of doors that can be disorienting. You need to go through doors in a very specific order to get to the codex so to simplify the process, I’ll just give you bullet points for each door that you need to enter in the appropriate order:

Silverhand

Evocation

Wish

Once inside the Wish room, there will be a lever. This lever will open up the Illusion door from the first room you were in. Pull the lever and head back where you came from. The Codex will be sitting on a mantle at the end of the Illusion room, and it’ll be yours for the taking.

You’ll need to pick one final lock that’s DC20 in order to grab the Tharchiate Codex. Screengrab via Dot Esports.

How to use the Tharchiate Codex in Baldur’s Gate 3

For starters, interacting with the codex will give you a curse that reduces your Constitution. It can easily be cured with Remove Curse. I open with this because it wasn’t until hours later that I even noticed the curse, and I felt kind of silly.

To unlock the Necromancy of Thay’s potential and earn the Danse Macabre spell, you’ll need to first read the codex and then use the Necromancy of Thay. In order to learn the spell, you will need to pass a Wisdom saving throw that requires a 20 or higher. So I recommend putting on whatever equipment you need to pass the roll prior to going for it.

Once you’ve passed the saving throw, you’ll have the Danse Macabre spell, and you’ll be able to call forth a posse of six ghouls to fight with you via the Necromancy spell.

