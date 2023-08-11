Baldur’s Gate 3: How to remove the Tharchiate Withering Curse in BG3

If you read the Tharchiate Codex—a codex required to complete The Necromancy of Thay—in the Elminster’s Vault in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will be inflicted with the Tharchiate Withering Curse. This curse lowers the Constitution of the character who read it by five points, and in turn, reduces their maximum health, which can make things difficult for them in battle.

Fortunately, the Tharchiate Withering Curse can be removed with ease if you know what to do. You can do it yourself depending on your class or get Shadowheart to do it for you if she’s an active companion.

How do you remove the Tharchiate Withering Curse in Baldur’s Gate 3?

If you’re playing a Cleric, Paladin, Warlock, or Wizard, you can remove the Tharchiate Withering Curse yourself by casting Remove Curse, a level three Abjuration spell. Simply click on it or press the hotkey and target yourself or any other character inflicted with the curse.

If you’re not playing any of these classes but have recruited Shadowheart as a companion, you can use her to remove it for you since she knows the Remove Curse spell by default. Switch to her and cast the spell on whichever character has been inflicted. She is an excellent companion for this very reason, especially when built correctly.

Once you remove it with either of these methods, you’ll receive the Tharchiate Vigor buff, which has the opposite effect of increasing your maximum health by 20 until the next time you rest. It came as a pleasant surprise and made suffering from the curse less frustrating for me.

