Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Boots of Very Fast Blinking in BG3

The Boots of Very Fast Blinking are an uncommon piece of footwear players can collect in Baldur’s Gate 3, not just because they are an Uncommon magical item, but because they grant a much-needed ability with a horrific twist.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Boots of Very Fast Blinking in BG3.

How to get the Boots of Very Fast Blinking in BG3, explained

Unlimited Misty Step with consequences. Images via Larian Studios

You can get the Boots of Very Fast Blinking as a reward from the Djinni, Akabi, at the Circus of the Last Days in Rivington, just outside Baldur’s Gate in Act Three of BG3.

In The Circus of the Last Days, Akabi can be found at the coordinates X: -67 and Y:-77 at the Spin the Wheel game. To play, you must spend 500 Gold. However, being a sly Djinni, you can bet your last gold coin he’ll scam you out of your hard-earned money.

Unfortunately, the Boots of Very Fast Blinking are considered one of his “junk” prizes, meaning you must continue spinning the wheel until you finally get the boots as your reward.

If you do want the jackpot prize, steal his Djinni Ring from him and spin the wheel—you will automatically get it. However, Akabi will become upset, accuse you of cheating, and whisk you off by yourself into a jungle. You’ll find the legendary weapon Nyrulna near the entrance, and in a backpack, you’ll find the Band of the Mystic Scoundrel.

Boots of Very Fast Blinking stats and uses in BG3.

The Boots of Very Fast Blinking grants the wearer a modified version of Misty Step, meaning you can still teleport, as you would using the Misty Step ability. However, if you use these boots, you’ll arrive at your destination stark naked.

This is because, upon teleportation, all your head, body, hand, legs, and camp clothing will be dropped. You can keep specific items such as camp shoes and underwear. It’s important to note only equipped items will get dropped. Anything in your inventory will remain in your inventory.

While going into battle, armorless might not be the best idea, having unlimited Misty Step is perfect for exploration and reaching those hard-to-get places. So, if you want to use the boots, the best use I’ve found for them is to unequip your gear first and explore to your heart’s content. Then, when you’re about to enter battle, re-equip your gear.

Although running around in nothing but underwear may not be the best idea, unlimited Misted Step jumps from the Boots of Very Fast Blinking in BG3 are very worth it, at least to me, so this is everything you need to know about where to find them.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more