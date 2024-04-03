Category:
Baldur's Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Boots of Very Fast Blinking in BG3

The Circus offers more than just body parts.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 07:20 pm
A man with colorful hair, makeup and clothes with his hands on his hips in BG3
Image via Larian Studios.

The Boots of Very Fast Blinking are an uncommon piece of footwear players can collect in Baldur’s Gate 3, not just because they are an Uncommon magical item, but because they grant a much-needed ability with a horrific twist.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Boots of Very Fast Blinking in BG3.

How to get the Boots of Very Fast Blinking in BG3, explained

a card featuring the details of the boots of very fast blinking in bg3
Unlimited Misty Step with consequences. Images via Larian Studios

You can get the Boots of Very Fast Blinking as a reward from the Djinni, Akabi, at the Circus of the Last Days in Rivington, just outside Baldur’s Gate in Act Three of BG3

In The Circus of the Last Days, Akabi can be found at the coordinates X: -67 and Y:-77 at the Spin the Wheel game. To play, you must spend 500 Gold. However, being a sly Djinni, you can bet your last gold coin he’ll scam you out of your hard-earned money.

Unfortunately, the Boots of Very Fast Blinking are considered one of his “junk” prizes, meaning you must continue spinning the wheel until you finally get the boots as your reward.

If you do want the jackpot prize, steal his Djinni Ring from him and spin the wheel—you will automatically get it. However, Akabi will become upset, accuse you of cheating, and whisk you off by yourself into a jungle. You’ll find the legendary weapon Nyrulna near the entrance, and in a backpack, you’ll find the Band of the Mystic Scoundrel.

Boots of Very Fast Blinking stats and uses in BG3.

The Boots of Very Fast Blinking grants the wearer a modified version of Misty Step, meaning you can still teleport, as you would using the Misty Step ability. However, if you use these boots, you’ll arrive at your destination stark naked.

This is because, upon teleportation, all your head, body, hand, legs, and camp clothing will be dropped. You can keep specific items such as camp shoes and underwear. It’s important to note only equipped items will get dropped. Anything in your inventory will remain in your inventory.

While going into battle, armorless might not be the best idea, having unlimited Misty Step is perfect for exploration and reaching those hard-to-get places. So, if you want to use the boots, the best use I’ve found for them is to unequip your gear first and explore to your heart’s content. Then, when you’re about to enter battle, re-equip your gear.

Although running around in nothing but underwear may not be the best idea, unlimited Misted Step jumps from the Boots of Very Fast Blinking in BG3 are very worth it, at least to me, so this is everything you need to know about where to find them.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Most enjoyable character builds in Baldur’s Gate 3
A female Paladin prepares to use Divine Smite to defeat a zombie in Baldur's Gate 3
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Most enjoyable character builds in Baldur’s Gate 3
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Mar 28, 2024
Read Article BG3 players finally understand why Astarion disapproves of almost every choice you make
Astarion, the pale elf, standing under the moonlight in BG3
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
BG3 players finally understand why Astarion disapproves of almost every choice you make
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 28, 2024
Read Article ‘I’m worshiping her’: Thirsty Baldur’s Gate 3 players blown away by shelved Nightsong design
An image of an NPC clad in full armor standing in a rocky area in Baldur's Gate 3
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
‘I’m worshiping her’: Thirsty Baldur’s Gate 3 players blown away by shelved Nightsong design
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Most enjoyable character builds in Baldur’s Gate 3
A female Paladin prepares to use Divine Smite to defeat a zombie in Baldur's Gate 3
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Most enjoyable character builds in Baldur’s Gate 3
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Mar 28, 2024
Read Article BG3 players finally understand why Astarion disapproves of almost every choice you make
Astarion, the pale elf, standing under the moonlight in BG3
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
BG3 players finally understand why Astarion disapproves of almost every choice you make
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 28, 2024
Read Article ‘I’m worshiping her’: Thirsty Baldur’s Gate 3 players blown away by shelved Nightsong design
An image of an NPC clad in full armor standing in a rocky area in Baldur's Gate 3
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
‘I’m worshiping her’: Thirsty Baldur’s Gate 3 players blown away by shelved Nightsong design
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 27, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.