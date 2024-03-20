Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Boots of Stormy Clamour in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, there are many items you can find that will offer unique abilities and actions to enhance your builds or provide you with more combat options. One such item you may want is the Boots of Stormy Clamour.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Boots of Stormy Clamour in BG3.

How to get the Boots of Stormy Clamour in BG3, explained

The Boots are great for those with condition-inflicting spells or abilities. Images via Larian Studios

You can purchase the Boots of Stormy Clamour in BG3 from Omeluum, the Mind Flayer, in the Myconid’s Colony in the Underdark. However, you won’t get access to these items until you finish the quest “Help Omeluum Investigate the Parasite.”

To complete this quest, you must:

Speak to Omeluum, let him examine the parasite, and accept his help. Find the Mushrooms he needs to make the potion (Tongue of Madness mushroom and Timmask Spores). Drink the potion Omeluum makes, Get the Ring of Mind-Shielding from Omeluum. Continue the dialogue chain until the quest is completed.

Once you’ve done this, you can speak to Omeluum and access the items he sells including the Boots of Stormy Clamour.

Boots of Stormy Clamour stats in BG3

The Boots of Stormy Clamour is an Uncommon item in BG3 with Arcane Echomalefaction. With this, when the wearer inflicts a condition of any kind upon a hostile enemy, they’ll also deal two turns of Reverberation.

Reverberation is a condition that applies a minus-one penalty to an enemy’s Strength, Constitution, and Dexterity Saving Throwings for every remaining turn. If they get four stacks of this, they’ll also take Thunder damage and have a chance of becoming Prone. They’re a great set of boots to have, especially if you’re battling enemies susceptible to Thunder damage.

If you want a great pair of boots as early as Act One, the Boots of Stormy Clamour is for you, but otherwise, this is everything you need to know about how to get them in BG3.

