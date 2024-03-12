Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get and use the Spider Egg Sac in BG3

At the beginning of Baldur’s Gate 3, you aren’t always focused on finding nooks and crannies or uncovering hidden areas. But there’s one item you may want to get by doing just that: The Spider Egg Sac. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find it and how to use it in BG3.

Where to find the Spider Egg Sac inBG3

The Spider Egg Sac is west of Druid’s Grove. Image via Larian Studios.

The Spider Egg Sac is found in the Forest of Act One in BG3. More specifically, you will find it by following these steps:

Climb up the rocky mountain wall roughly at the coordinates X: 135 and Y: 367. Use the ladder and climb to the next area. On your right, there’s a stack of stones. If you pass a Perception check, you can interact with it. I always have Shadowheart on my team because she has high Perception and can generally pass most Perception checks. So, if you’re struggling with that particular one, ensure she’s on your team. It’s not guaranteed she’ll pass it, but you have a better chance if she is on your team. A cutscene will trigger, and you must complete multiple dialogue checks. These checks will depend on your class, but if you have Astarion, you can use the Sleight of Hand check to reach inside and get the pouch. If you’re successful, you’ll be able to get the Spider Egg Sac from inside.

How to use the Spider Egg Sac in BG3

The Spider Egg Sac is a single-use item in BG3 that summons five spider minions. These spiders will fight alongside you, (at least until they’re killed or you take a Long Rest). So, if you’re in a pickle, you can summon spider minions by:

Throwing (or placing) the sac on the ground. Hit it with a spell or any regular attack. Your five Spiders will be summoned and will follow you.

As this is single-use, once the spiders are killed or you take a Long Rest, they’ll no longer be in your party. If you want permanent minions, the Beast Master (Rogue) has an action called Summon Companion, which you can use to summon a minion who will fight by your side. While it’s not permanent, these Spiders can be helpful, especially in the early game.