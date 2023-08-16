Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find Thrumbo for Mystic Carrion in BG3, explained

In every region of Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll meet unique characters, especially in Baldur’s Gate, where you’ll uncover suspicious houses with terrifying and grim basements. But one house you should enter is Philgrave’s Mansion by the sea. Inside the house, you’ll talk with Mystic Carrion, who tasks you with finding his assistant, Thrumbo, for him.

How to find Thrumbo for Mystic Carrion in BG3

Thrumbo is located North-East of Philgrave’s Mansion in a small house before the Guildhall Entrance in Baldur’s Gate. You’ll find him in a Wardrobe in the house at the coordinates X: 56 and Y: -120.

But while you’re talking to Thrumbo, you learn more about his master, Mystic Carrion, and the evil things he’s done. Then you have to decide whether you’re going to force Thrumbo to return to Carrion or if you’re going to kill the Mystic and to do that, you must find jars with the Mystic organs inside, which is pretty on par for a Mummy Lord.

If you force Thrumbo to return, you will receive a very rare club called the Torch of Revocation, which does 1d4 Necrotic damage, and two bludgeoning damage. Then by returning Thrumbo’s body to Carrion, you’ll have completed this quest.

The club wasn’t worth it for my team, so I killed Carrion instead. Image via Larian Studios. Remixed by Dot Esports.

Regardless of whether you help kill Carrion or return Thrumbo to the Mystic, you’ll also progress further in the Free the Artist quest, which you may have started in Act One, and you can find one of Dribbles the Clown’s missing body parts in the Philgrave Mansion.

