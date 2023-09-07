Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find Asharak in BG3

Asharak is a Tiefling NPC in Baldur’s Gate 3 who can also be considered a teacher. During your first counter with Asharak, you’ll see him teaching a group of kids.

While you can start a dialogue and ask questions regarding his ways, the gigantic chest near him will draw all the attention. The Large Storage Chest will be placed right next to the cliff, and given Asharak’s value, he won’t appreciate you trying to open it under his supervision.

The best part of BG3 is the game allows you to hide your real intentions, so you can cause all kinds of mischief while also retaining a reputable personality.

Where is Asharak located in BG3?

You can find Asharak at The Hollow, Druid Grove (X: 204, Y: 548) in BG3. The location will be on the high ground, so make sure to look around for any paths leading you upward if you’re stuck on the ground level.

Asharak will be moving around at this location in BG3. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to open Asharak’s Storage Chest in BG3

Asharak in BG3 seems to be a decent NPC, so I didn’t have it in me to rob him. However, for the purposes of this guide, I had to sneak behind Asharak’s back. It was nothing personal Asharak; just business.

Have one of your characters talk to Asharak and make him look in the opposite direction. When Asharak’s distracted, use the stealth mode on another character. Approach the chest with the stealthing character and open it.

Once you quench your curiosity, you can embark on new journeys and discover exciting mysteries.

Opening the Toy Chest or getting the treasures in the Chest of the Mundane in BG3 may make you forget about Asharak’s chest in the blink of an eye, but one will always appreciate simple scenarios in BG3 where you’ll get to practice mechanics like stealth.

