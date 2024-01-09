Baldur’s Gate 3: How to access Slayer Form in BG3

The Slayer Form is a large and somewhat terrifying form that you can take in Baldur’s Gate 3 should you choose to embark on a Dark Urge playthrough.

There are a few different ways that you can go about obtaining this Wild Shape-like ability, so let’s take a look at how you can start your reign of terror with the Slayer Form.

How to obtain the Slayer Form in Act Two of BG3

Killing Isobel is your first opportunity to get the Slayer Form in BG3. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Act Two is the soonest that you can obtain Slayer Form, but you’ll have to start working towards it as soon as you begin the game by following through on any events that are related to the quest line of The Dark Urge.

Not resisting the Dark Urge with the various choices that you will face will lead to you meeting with Sceleritas Fel while in your camp, who will encourage you to keep giving into The Dark Urge. You can start building up to obtaining the Slayer Form, but Act Two is where you can make a choice that will unlock the Slayer Form. Here is how you can do so.

Killing Isobel at Last Light

When exploring the Shadow Cursed Lands in Act Two, you’ll find yourself in the Last Light Inn where you’ll meet Isobel, a Cleric of Selune who is using her abilities to protect the inn, the Harpers, and the civilians hiding within (if you saved the Emerald Grove refugees in Act One).

A Flaming Fist named Marcus will appear after you have spoken to Isobel and will try to kidnap her to take her to Kethric Thorm. You’ll need to save her at this point, but make sure to bring some party members along who have healing abilities. It can be a tough fight as Marcus brings several Winged Horrors to help him. The fight will be over as soon as Marcus or one of the Winged Horrors manages to knock Isobel out too, so plan your moves carefully to keep Isobel out of harm’s way…for now.

When you have saved Isobel, return to your camp for a long rest. This will trigger a conversation with Sceleritas Fel where he will tell you that Isobel needs to die. Simply return to the inn and kill her, but be wary that the Harpers and Jaheria will attack if you are loud about it.

There are consequences to killing Isobel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You also need to be aware that once Isobel is dead, the protection around the Last Light Inn will disappear and everyone inside will succumb to the shadows. You can recruit Jaheira if she doesn’t know that you are the one responsible for Isobel’s death, but you might have to fight and kill her.

Other quests—including companion-related quests—will be affected by this decision as well. For instance, you won’t be able to recruit Halsin by waking Art Cullagh and you won’t be able to repair Karlach’s infernal engine as Dammon will die.

A handy tip is to wait until you have done these tasks beforehand so the game doesn’t lock you out of certain quests. It is also useful to help the Harper’s take the Moon Lantern before you do so, as you will then be able to explore the Shadow-Cursed Lands without hassle from the shadows.

Once you have killed Isobel, return to the camp and Fel will then offer the Slayer Form to you.

Killing your closest companion or love interest

Another option is to say goodbye to your lover to obtain the Slayer Form. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t want to kill Isobel, Fel will give you another option to get the Slayer Form. He will give you the choice to kill the party member that is your love interest. If you don’t have a love interest, he will offer you the chance to kill the companion that you are closest to instead.

If you’re willing to do this, then all you have to do is accept, and you’ll get the Slayer Form when you return to the camp after a long rest.

How to obtain the Slayer Form in Act Three

If you’d rather wait, you can get the Slayer Form during your fight with Orin in Act 3. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t get the Slayer Form in Act Two, you’ll have another chance to get it in Act Three by completing Orin’s quest line.

Orin will appear several times when you arrive at Baldur’s Gate in Act Three, and eventually, you’ll have the chance to track her down to the sewers in the Lower City. She is holed up in the Temple of Bhaal and you will have the opportunity to fight her.

There is a unique narrative to be found here with a Dark Urge playthrough, as you’ll be able to challenge Orin for the position of the true champion of Bhaal. The dialogue you will have to choose is “Show Orin the splendor of Bhaal’s favorite: Call upon the Slayer.”

At this point, your character will transform into the Slayer Form and be able to fight Orin. When you have won the fight, the Slayer Form will be unlocked for the rest of the game. You might not have quite as long to play in the Slayer Form if you opt to wait for Act Three, but you won’t have to deal with the consequences that come with killing Isobel or killing your lover as you have to in Act Three.

How does the Slayer Form work in BG3?

The Slayer Form is strong, but not indestructible. Image via Larian Studios

So, how does the Slayer Form actually work? As I mentioned before, it’s similar to when you transform to one of your Wild Forms when playing as a Druid. It will cost an Action Point to transform when in a fight, but the form has a significant health bar of 98.

As well as a regular attack, there are five unique ones that you can use with the Slayer Form as well, which are as follows:

Let the Slaughter Begin : Brand nearby creatures with a sinister mark so that their deaths make you harder to kill. Marked targets are Dazed, and when they die, you gain a bonus to Armour Class.

: Brand nearby creatures with a sinister mark so that their deaths make you harder to kill. Marked targets are Dazed, and when they die, you gain a bonus to Armour Class. Multiattack : Lash out with your claws, rending foes to screeching slivers. If the target is Bleeding, you deal an additional Strength or Dexterity modifier damage per hit. If the target is Dazed, the attack will be a Critical Hit.

: Lash out with your claws, rending foes to screeching slivers. If the target is Bleeding, you deal an additional Strength or Dexterity modifier damage per hit. If the target is Dazed, the attack will be a Critical Hit. Relentless Lunge : Leap sinuously and smash into your foes, possibly knocking them Prone.

: Leap sinuously and smash into your foes, possibly knocking them Prone. Slay : Rake your malevolent claws across the body of your target. If the target is Bleeding, they are afflicted with Contagion Poisoned at Stage One. If the target is Prone, the attack will be a Critical Hit. If the target is Bleeding and Prone, the attack will be a Critical Hit and the target will possibly become Stricken With Flesh Rot.

: Rake your malevolent claws across the body of your target. If the target is Bleeding, they are afflicted with Contagion Poisoned at Stage One. If the target is Prone, the attack will be a Critical Hit. If the target is Bleeding and Prone, the attack will be a Critical Hit and the target will possibly become Stricken With Flesh Rot. Sumptuous Bloodbath: Slash open a foe’s vital arteries. They start Bleeding, and the ensuing gush continuously heals your wounds.

All in all, the Slayer Form is definitely worthwhile if you are planning on going all out with a Dark Urge playthrough, especially if you want to become the true champion of Bhaal.