Baldur’s Gate 3 food items feature Easter egg tribute to developers

One thing that fans and developers seem to love more and more every day is a good old-fashioned Easter egg—and Baldur’s Gate 3 hasn’t failed to give the people what they want. Despite the game releasing on Aug. 3, fans have already discovered a plethora of juicy nods to creators and characters. One Easter egg, however, was so cleverly hidden that it required a developer to point out its existence.

Larian senior game designer Ross Stephens tweeted earlier today about a Baldur’s Gate 3 Easter egg cleverly hidden in the form of camp supplies, items used to rejuvenate your character during a long rest. At first glance, these items appear to simply be various food items. But upon closer examination, players may begin to ask questions as they notice odd culinary choices for a fantasy game (such as the Canadian classic, poutine).

Screenshot via Ross Stephens on Twitter

As it turns out, these items all represent a national cuisine from the various Larian Studios locations, according to Stephens.

That’s right, there is a method to the madness. The seemingly random items are not random at all, but actually a clever and sincere nod to all of the hard work done by so many people to make this game the massive success that it is. Each food item contained inside the Adventurer’s Pack specifically correlates to a “national dish” from the real-world location of one of Larian‘s studios in Ghent, Quebec, Dublin, Kuala Lumpur, Guildford, and Barcelona. Interestingly, the Adventurer’s Pack is only available in the Digital Deluxe version of the game.

It is not currently known specifically which food items represent which studios, although some are certainly easier to guess than others (looking right at you, poutine).

