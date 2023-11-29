Baldur’s Gate 3 fan brings most iconic quest item to life—and we want our own

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player 3D printed and hand painted a replica of the most crucial item in BG3, The Mysterious Artefact, and it looks so good we need one for ourselves.

In BG3, The Mysterious Artefact is ‘the’ quest item in the story. You first learn about it from Shadowheart, who doesn’t want to tell you what it is or give it to you. The Githyankis also want it, and it’s referred to consistently throughout the campaign. Although there are Legendary weapons, gear, and other unique items of note in BG3, the Mysterious Artefact is one of the most iconic, not just because it’s a crucial quest item but also because it’s the item everyone sees in the Shadowheart key art. One player loved the item so much they 3D printed and hand painted their own Mysterious Artefact, which looks fantastic. And in true gamer fashion, it even lights up.

This is how I’ll decorate my home this holiday season. Image via Invent3D on Reddit

If there were ever an item to show your love for BG3, this is it, and it’s a shame it’s not something we can purchase from Larian because, after seeing this, it seems like many players would love to have their own. The fact it lights up makes it even better. So, if you want to add more BG3-themed items to your home, and if you have a 3D printer, this would be the perfect piece because it’s unique and makes for a great centerpiece or a conversation starter. Or it could set the tone for your next Dungeons & Dragons adventure.

Funnily enough, there were even some BG3 fans who thought it looked so good they said they’d squirrel it away and and keep it to themselves. I can’t really understand that—a craft piece this good simply has to be displayed—but as Larian’s smash-hit title has taught us, there’s always a different way to do anything. Even glam up your house.