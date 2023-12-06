Baldur’s Gate 3 developer bans modder that removed popular lesbian romance

The developer banned the mod for going against its inclusivity and diversity standards.

A mod that transforms Nightsong into a man purely to make her lesbian romance a heterosexual one has been banned from Baldur’s Gate 3‘s official platform for violating its community rules regarding inclusivity and diversity.

As reported by IGN, the developer issued the ban on Dec. 5. It explained that the removal only affected BG3’s official mod platform. “We aren’t the authority on what users can and cannot mod. Us removing a mod only means it cannot be found at Nexus Mods, nothing more, nothing less,” the forum post wrote.

The mod allowed players to see a heterosexual romance between Isobel and Dame Aylin (Nightsong), who was turned into a male character, Sir Aylin, in the mod. It was reportedly part of a pack called “No Alphabets” that aims to remove all queer representation in the game to “match medieval status quo.”

Larian Studios’s reaction came swiftly. Image via Larian Studios

The pack also removes certain options from character creation and modifies other LGBTQ+ characters in BG3. It caused a stir shortly after in the community, as players called for a global boycott of the mod on Dec. 3.

The pack can still be found, as it wasn’t fully banned by the developer, but players won’t be able to find it on its official platform. “If we think someone is uploading a mod on our site with the intent to deliberately be against inclusivity and/or diversity then we will take action against it,” the forum post read. “The same goes for people attempting to troll other users with mods deliberately to cause a rise.”