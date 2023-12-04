Baldur’s Gate 3 player warns against ‘medieval’ mod that removes references to queer characters

Even the Baldur's Gate 3 community isn't safe from toxicity.

An image of an NPC clad in full armor standing in a rocky area in Baldur's Gate 3
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Baldur’s Gate 3 has countless mods, but some are worse than others. On Dec. 3, a player warned against installing a mod that aims to remove references to queer characters.

The “ser Aylin” mod is designed to “reimagine” Nightsong (Dame Aylin) as a male character. While it seems harmless at first, SignificanceNo2411 underlined the mod is actually part of a pack that intends to remove all queer characters from the game.

Nightsong trapped by Balthazar in BG3
Nightsong is one of the queer characters in BG3. mage via Larian Studios

“On the website they state that the mod ‘ensures that the gender and sexuality of world NPCs match medieval status quo,'”SignificanceNo2411 said.

The mod pack “ser Aylin” is a part of is called “No Alphabets.” It can’t be found on NexusMods, but you can find it elsewhere on sites like 4chan and RPGHQ. It not only changes the gender of Nightsong but also messes with other LGBTQ+ characters. To add insult to injury, it removes certain features from character creation as well.

SignificanceNo2411 claimed the mod was created by the same person responsible for other infamous BG3 mods. One of them includes the mod that “fixes” Wyll by turning him into a white character.

The “Ser Aylin” mod was likely created to change Nightsong into a man because she’s gay and in love with a character called Isobel. The touching scene below sums up their relationship.

While it’s disheartening to see a mod like this, BG3 players tried their best to make fun of the creator for attempting to match the “medieval status quo.” In a world of aliens, mushroom people, and dragons, it’s frankly strange certain people want to remove queer characters from the game.

Author

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.