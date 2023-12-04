Baldur’s Gate 3 player warns against ‘medieval’ mod that removes references to queer characters

Baldur’s Gate 3 has countless mods, but some are worse than others. On Dec. 3, a player warned against installing a mod that aims to remove references to queer characters.

The “ser Aylin” mod is designed to “reimagine” Nightsong (Dame Aylin) as a male character. While it seems harmless at first, SignificanceNo2411 underlined the mod is actually part of a pack that intends to remove all queer characters from the game.

Nightsong is one of the queer characters in BG3. mage via Larian Studios

“On the website they state that the mod ‘ensures that the gender and sexuality of world NPCs match medieval status quo,'”SignificanceNo2411 said.

The mod pack “ser Aylin” is a part of is called “No Alphabets.” It can’t be found on NexusMods, but you can find it elsewhere on sites like 4chan and RPGHQ. It not only changes the gender of Nightsong but also messes with other LGBTQ+ characters. To add insult to injury, it removes certain features from character creation as well.

SignificanceNo2411 claimed the mod was created by the same person responsible for other infamous BG3 mods. One of them includes the mod that “fixes” Wyll by turning him into a white character.

The “Ser Aylin” mod was likely created to change Nightsong into a man because she’s gay and in love with a character called Isobel. The touching scene below sums up their relationship.

While it’s disheartening to see a mod like this, BG3 players tried their best to make fun of the creator for attempting to match the “medieval status quo.” In a world of aliens, mushroom people, and dragons, it’s frankly strange certain people want to remove queer characters from the game.